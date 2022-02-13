Latest News Editor's Choice


Tsvangirai wanted Mthuli Ncube to be RBZ Governor

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago
Alex Magaisa, former Chief of Staff in the office of the late Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai has revealed that his boss wanted to hire Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor once his party took over the levers of power.

Magaisa made the revelation during a Twitter thread to commemorate the death of his former Boss.

Said Magaisa, "Morgan had a soft spot for Mthuli and thought he was a candidate to head the central bank if he got into power. Mthuli eventually returned home but in different circumstances. The rest is history."

In 2018, Magaisa heaped praises on Ncube saying he is a big name and accomplished scholar.

"Mthuli Ncube is a big name. An accomplished scholar, his intellectual pedigree is not in doubt. A bit of trouble mid-2000s is unfortunate. But my old boss Morgan Tsvangirai had great respect for him & would have asked him to run the central bank if he had been allowed to govern.

"I read a paper he presented on what he would do as a finance minister and it looked solid. It was published on the ZBC handle and I knew he would be appointed. It's as if that was his presentation to ED when asked how he would run the Ministry. Let's hope he gets the freedom." He said then.

Ncube is the past chief economist and Vice President of the African Development Bank. He holds a PhD in Mathematical Finance from Cambridge University.
 






