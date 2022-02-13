Latest News Editor's Choice


Contents of the Welshman Ncube - Thokozani Khupe meeting revealed

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Contents of the highly critiqued meeting between CCC Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube and MDC-T President Thokozani Khupe that was held on Tuesday have been released.

In an exclusive interview with this reporter on Wednesday, Khupe's senior official Ntando Ndlovu said the meeting was to discuss how opposition parties can work together to unseat ZANU PF.

Said Ndlovu, "The President of the MDC-T, Dr. Thokozani Khupe indeed met with the CCC Vice President, Prof Welshman Ncube yesterday. The discussions were mainly centered around issues of voter registration ahead of the 2023 harmonized elections. The idea is that all opposition political parties must work collaboratively in pushing for voter registration and electoral reforms. The parties further touched on jointly monitoring the upcoming by-elections. Going forward you will see more of these meetings with other opposition political players."

Ndlovu dismissed rumors that the meeting discussed an amalgamation between MDC-T and CCC.
 
"On speculations that the meeting discussed coalitions or working together; currently there are no discussions on a coalition but we are of the view that to push out an authoritarian regime like ZANU PF, the opposition must unite and vote in numbers so that the will of the people will be respected. As you have seen in the upcoming by-elections, the MDCT took a principled and deliberate position not to field candidates because we don't want to further split the opposition vote.

"Finally, the meeting agreed that this time around (going to 2023) all genuine opposition political parties will have a common approach to voter registration, delimitation, and electoral reforms."

CCC President Nelson told his followers on Twitter that he is yet to be briefed on the meeting.



Source - Byo24News

