BREAKING: Break in at Prophet Chiza's church...TVs, money, cameras stolen

by Mandla Ndlovu

Prophet Blessing Chiza's church premises experienced a break in at its Caxton Church leading to the loss of expensive equipment.The church lost an unmentioned amount of money, Public Address system, cameras and had the doors and gates vandalized.The police have not identified any suspects yet.Read the full statement below:We announce to all Eagle members and sons of Prophet Dr B.S Chiza a very sad event that happened at church this last Sunday night, that a gang of thieves attacked our church premises on Sunday evening after I launched The Vision of the Church in both Services for the first time revealing our future plans and direction as Eagles. It was an attack direct at God's vision, work and property. My children let's be comforted in the fact that GOD sees, hears and replies. He is not a man that humans can defeat Him. Prophetess Shemariah had seen this coming in her dreams on Saturday a day before the attack but I think the Couples meeting took a toll on our minds and we forgot plus the pressure of 2 services and the overwhelming growth on Sundays of Eagle Life Assembly church which we still learning to cope up with.Items the thieves took are as follows:1. All the 2 Heavy duty Safes from Prophet offices and Admin office side which had a lot of money for extra scholarship for the less privileged, Remaining balance for orphans school fees, money set aside for orphans, Disabled and widows which was meant to be given to people at Prophet Birthday. Also monies for Women erobis and other church departments kept at church were taken.2. All 15 Praise and Worship microphones and Prophet mics are gone.3. All 5 TVs used in Reception area, Prophet office, and for Scriptures when Prophet is preaching gone.4. The church 64 channel HK sound mixer gone5. Prophet's new 3 in one Hybrid Single speaker with mic and rechargeable battery which he was using for street outreachs and soul winning taken.6. Very surprisingly, Most cables for sound all cut to shreds in a serious sabotaging way, so that we can't use them and to totally stop the vision from progressing and Prophet. It's unlike thieves, ecause Thieves normally just take what they want they don't destroy what they are leaving behind. So these were thieves with an Agenda behind. God shall also Answer by His fire and use us Eagles to raise up, bless us, contribute and replace all these things in a short period of time so that the work of God continues, we won't be stopped to do God's work by anyone, some of us are ready to die for this vision. As long as I am alive I shall do God's best and Worship Him as My Lord.7. Prophet offices, Restrooms were all vandalized, searched, destroyed all doors many things taken and drawers thrown off.8. 3 Skytone top speakers taken.9. Black Magic Web Caster for Broadcasting Live was also taken.10. Church main gate cut and vandalized, including all church doors and gates to main hall. They vandalized all of them.We are still discovering somethings that were taken. Thank God no one was hurt/lives lost of those that stay at church.The way these thieves vandalized our church was very ruthless, merciless and you could see anger, jealous and hatred being the sabotage.It looked like they knew what they wanted and where to get whatever they wanted and it was mostly tagerting mostly the Prophet office, things and His preaching equipment and soul winning Ministry areas.Let's keep on praying for our church vision, supporting it and pushing our Prophetic Tiles Books so that we go to our 10k sitter, a much spacious, larger, open, bigger place which is not constricted like Caxton.If anyone has any information of what happened at church, you are free to approach our church leadership and a monetary reward will also be given to you by the Church Administration.We are at peace, though sadned by the hatred, sabotage displayed which was beyond just stealing because thieves only steal they don't vandalize and sabotage like this, we are praying, seeking God's face and His will shall prevail. It's His work, His Vision that was attacked and we know our God is alive and reigns and He is the Almighty creator and sovereign God. No one can stop God's Work as long as God is still God Alive and seated on His Unshakable Throne. Revenge and Vengeance is mine says the Lord in Romans 13, so we step aside and give Him the chance to reply in His one ways.God bless you Eagles. Please send this to all Eagles. I love you all. Our Services continue.Lets keep on doing good and even more for God. This is a sign our vision is great. First time to launch the vision, same night the vision is attacked. Vision is spiritual and it shall speak back and not lie Habakkuk 2v2-3.Keep on praying for me and the family to be protected by God. So that we continue being used by God and winning more souls for Heaven. Amen.