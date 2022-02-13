Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's palace to have its water disconnected

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

JUST IN: Under fire from several fronts, de facto Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini's temporal seat of royal power, KwaKhangelamankengane palace just outside Nongoma in northern KZN would soon have its water cut over a hefty and unpaid water bill. KZN government is blamed. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 16, 2022

KwaKhangelamankengane, the palace of His Majesty the King of AmaZulu Misuzulu KwaZwelithini, will have its water disconnected by the municipality over water debt that has not been paid by the KwaZulu Natal government.Reporting on the matter, South African Senior journalist Sihle Mavuso said, "Under fire from several fronts, de facto Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini's temporal seat of royal power, KwaKhangelamankengane palace just outside Nongoma in northern KZN would soon have its water cut over a hefty and unpaid water bill. KZN government is blamed. (sic)"The expenses of the royal palace are handled by the KZN government.Meanwhile, Mavuso also reported that new minutes of a meeting of some Zulu royal family members reveal that the other contender to the throne of AmaZulu Prince Simakade Zulu has been dumped as a contender to take over as the next Zulu king.Prince Simakade, the first-born son of late King Goodwill Zwelithini and who was born out of wedlock, was from the time his father passed away on March 12 last year, earmarked by some in the royal family as the rightful heir.However, the position is now held by Misuzulu KaZwelithini on a de-facto basis.