Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa chides his corrupt officials looting gold

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has admitted top government officials were plundering gold through illegal mining activities.

He warned punitive action will forthwith be taken against such errant senior public servants looting the precious mineral, a development which is retarding economic growth.

Announcing measures to improve gold output in the country during the first 2022 post-Cabinet media briefing held in Harare Tuesday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Mnangagwa was livid his henchmen were involved in illicit gold deals.

Mutsvangwa said: "Government takes great exception to some influential and government officials who are also involved in illegal mining activities. These should desist from such activities forthwith. Government would take stern action against all those involved."

In a desperate bid to ramp up production in the gold sector, Cabinet approved proposed measures to improve the effective operation of Gold Service Centres, which were tabled by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

The gold hubs are meant to streamline and support the operations of artisanal gold miners through ensuring they operate legally and in safe environments.

"The Gold Centres provide machinery and transport to the miners, while the artisanal miners on the other hand, are expected to provide sufficient feed stock to the centres. The artisanal miners are also expected to benefit through higher returns from the processing of the feed ore they supply to the centres," said Mutsvangwa.

She however lamented illegal artisanal mining activities were causing loss of human lives, land degradation, loss of potential revenue to Treasury, and hence the need to safeguard the country's finite resources through curtailing unlawful mining operations.

Gold Service Centres are located at Bubi in Matabeleland North province; Mt Darwin and Shamva in Mashonaland Central province; Silobela in Midlands province; and Odzi in Manicaland province.

Similar units, Mutsvangwa added, are being established in other volatile environments with large numbers of illegal gold miners.

Cabinet resolved that the Mines and Minerals (Amendment) Bill be finalised as a matter of urgency and that formalisation of all mining operations be expedited to enhance accountability and ease of monitoring by environmental management authorities.

It was also agreed to heighten law enforcement measures such as "Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere/Isitsheketsa Kasiphele/No To Machete-wielding Gangs" known to be behind gold looting.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Chides, #Gold

Comments


Must Read

New appointments - as Union continues to breakdown gender stereotypes in mining sector

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZANU PF councillors in dubious land allocation

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Chamisa yet to be briefed after Khupe, Ncube meeting

3 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Mnangagwa offers rural workers free bus rides

3 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mujuru in messy company ownership dispute

3 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Chamisa's CCC claims by-elections will be rigged

3 hrs ago | 813 Views

US to follow Zimbabwe's March 26 by-elections preparations, campaigns

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Motorist sues minister, police over vandalised vehicle

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

'Zec inconsistent on law application'

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

CCZ slams 'record breaking' super-profits in sea of poverty

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Caps United see green shoots

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Blanket suspension of teachers moronic

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Govt to replace striking teachers with college graduates

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mugodhi sect factional wars turn nasty

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Beitbridge residents demand govt intervention in Zinwa standoff

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

CCC takes aim at Zec

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Reopening of borders will reduce illegal immigration, says Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Trucker arrested for smuggling water

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Parliament speaker confirms Khupe's recall from parliament

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Chamisa's CCC claims that Zec brewing instability

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Interpol lists sixteen Zimbabweans as missing

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

SA govt tackles violence against Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 457 Views

Pupils idle as teachers stage sit-ins

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Border officials ready for busy season

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Teachers, tutors cash in on extra lessons

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zanu-PF MPs urged to toe party-line

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Stakeholders welcome reopening of borders

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Awol teachers considered resigned, says PSC

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Sikhala is our strategic placement, claims MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 427 Views

ZIMRA stalls change of vehicle ownership

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition parties diverting issues'

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Fuel truck driver arrested

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Tendai Savanhu's widow in property ownership wrangle

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

NetOne rewards loyal customers

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Drones to monitor Zimbabwe's borders

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mutare begins door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe by-elections: 'Let's go Brandon' is watching

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

National payments reach trillions amid echoes of 2008

15 hrs ago | 858 Views

Mnangagwa blames UK for teachers strike

15 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Zimbabwean jailed 55 years for robbery spree

15 hrs ago | 1021 Views

3 killed after 2 VW Golf vehicles driven by friends collide in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$

15 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube arrives in Brussels

15 hrs ago | 832 Views

Where wildlife produces its own managers

20 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ramaphosa under pressure to decant indifference to Zanu PF rigging 2023 elections

20 hrs ago | 1277 Views

The so-called main opposition is the instigator of voter apathy in so many ways

20 hrs ago | 472 Views

CCC duplicity: insidiously participated in rigged elections banking on '(violent) peaceful protests' to end Zanu PF dictatorship

20 hrs ago | 584 Views

The magic innovation CCC needs to kick out Zanu

20 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's palace to have its water disconnected

21 hrs ago | 1542 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days