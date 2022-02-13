Mutare begins door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mutare City Council on Monday started rolling out a massive door-to-door Covid 19 vaccination programme in a bid to increase herd immunity and fight the pandemic.The programme, which is targeting all eligible residents, started in the high-density suburbs of Dangamvura, Gimboki, and Pegasus. It will later spread to other areas such as Chikanga, Fairbridge, Hobhouse, Morningside, and other surroundings.The council said first and second doses are available as well as the third booster doses."City of Mutare would like to inform residents and stakeholders that with effect from Monday 14 February 2022, Council will roll out door-to-door vaccination."The wide program targets all eligible residents, first dose and second dose and third booster doses will be available," said the council in a statement.The local authority urged residents to cooperate in numbers in order for the city to attain herd immunity.The council also reminded the residents and stakeholders to always sanitise, exercise regular washing of hands, and maintain both social and physical distance.With more vaccines arriving in the country, particularly from China, many people are being inoculated.More and more people are slowly overcoming vaccine hesitancy and getting vaccinated.Only in this way can the country achieve herd immunity and life and economy will come back to normalcy.As of 13 February, Manicaland had 26 004 confirmed cases, 24 947 recoveries, and 536 deaths.