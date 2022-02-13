Latest News Editor's Choice


NetOne rewards loyal customers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MOBILE network operator NetOne yesterday handed over prizes to customers who participated in the Valentine's Day transact and win promotion as a way of recognising their support and loyalty.

The winners walked away with a brand new Huawei Y3 cellphone each in a competition, which ran under two hashtags #valentines2022 #ValentinesDayChallenge.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Harare yesterday, NetOne chief executive officer, Mr Raphael Mushanawani, said the competition was part of transforming lives and developing communities through seamless communication solutions.

"As NetOne, we continue to reach out to you, our customers by developing products that meet your changing needs especially in times like these where access to Mobile Financial Services platforms has become a genuine need and a key facilitator of our day to day transactions.

"Our vision is to transform lives and develop communities through seamless communication solutions. As such, we continue to unveil products such as the OneMoney platform, which facilitates an array of transactions for customer convenience and avails access to airtime and bundle purchase, ZESA and municipality payments as well as person-to-person, person to business transactions," he said.

Mr Mushanawani said the OneMoney platform was also the backbone of the recently launched OneMoney remit service, which allows the sending and receiving of foreign currency locally through our NetOne shops and selected agents countrywide.

"We thank you for your participation in our Valentine Day's transact and win competition. It is our pride and joy as NetOne to see our customers support and retain loyalty to us.

"This here today, is a ceremony to acknowledge and reward our winners. I congratulate you all and we hope that you will continue to share the experience of our mobile financial services with your friends and family," he said.

Source - The Herald

