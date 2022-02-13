Tendai Savanhu's widow in property ownership wrangle

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE late former deputy minister for Lands and Resettlement Tendai Savanhu's widow, Tendai who recently got her property attached for failing to settle rental arrears is now facing eviction from the upmarket Glen Lorne mansion, after a company which owns the property obtained a High Court order for her eviction.T and S Marketing, is a family company in which the house, number 1 High Saddle Close Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne, Harare, is registered under.The widow is embroiled in an acrimonious legal combat with her late husband's estranged wife who has teamed up with her children to disinherit the surviving spouse of the late Savanhu's estate.On the strength of a default judgement, T and S Marketing has set in motion processes to eject Tendai and her children who have been struggling to service their utility bills since the death of Savanhu.Savanhu succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.T and S Marketing was granted a default judgement after Tendai failed to show up at the High Court to oppose the application that sought her ejection."Whereupon after reading papers filed of record and hearing counsel, a default judgment be hereby entered against the Defendant," reads the order that was granted last week on Thursday."Defendant (Tendai) and all persons claiming title through her from the premises known as House No. 1 High Saddle Close Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne, Harare, which premises belong to the Plaintiff be and are hereby evicted from the premises. Defendant to pay any outstanding electricity, water charges and levies over the above mentioned property."Defendant be and is hereby ordered to pay holding over damages in the sum of USD6500 or its equivalent at the official exchange rate calculated on the date to payment, per month representing the market rental payable for the property with effect from 1st of October 2021 and for each and every successive month or part thereof during which the Defendant and all those claiming occupation through her remain in occupation."The order further reads, "Interest on the above sums at the prescribed rate namely 5 percent per annum with effect from the date of summons to date of payment in full. An order declaring all movable property of the Defendant executable."On Tuesday last week, the messenger of court attached Tendai's property for failing to pay electricity, water charges and levies.The property attached includes carpet, microwave, three-piece sofas, two plasma televisions, double door fridge and 10 chairs.According to the notice of execution the estimated values and actual values of the attached property will be determined on the auction date by the auctioneer.Since November last year, Tendai has been embroiled in massive showdowns with her husband's former wife Sabina Mashayamombe.The widow dragged Sabina and her son Tatenda to the High Court on allegations of trying to disinherit her and her children.