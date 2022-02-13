Zanu-PF MPs urged to toe party-line

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF parliamentarians were urged to toe the party line when debating and moving motions in Parliament.This was revealed by the Zanu-PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi after a caucus meeting at the party headquters in Harare.Togarepi said the caucus meeting was addressed by the party's national political commissar, Mike Bimha, who briefed them on the need to adhere to party guidelines when conducting their duties both in their respective constituencies and in parliament."Everyone was urged to remain loyal to the party, whatever we do must be within the parameters given by the party as deployed cadres."We also discussed how we are going to approach debates and motions in Parliament this sitting. We also discussed MPs's expectations in terms of resources so that they can run around and strengthening the party in their various constituencies," said Togarepi.Some of the party's expectations, Togarepi said, is the need for parliamentarians to canvass support for the party in the coming by-elections."We also discussed that as Zanu-PF MPs, we also have to go wherever there is by-elections to work with those who are campaigning in those areas. We are going to deploy our teams here in Harare to go in all the 12 constituencies where there are by- elections and campaign for our party," he said.The ruling party Zanu-PF held a peaceful and successful by-election campaign launch in Epworth, as it intensified efforts to reclaim seats that fell vacant following deaths and recalls from Parliament by Mr Douglas Mwonzora's MDC-T party.