Border officials ready for busy season

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Authorities in Matabeleland South province where Zimbabwe shares borders with Botswana and South Africa have said they are prepared to handle an anticipated increase in vehicular and human traffic following the reopening of borders to ordinary travellers.

Informal traders and small to medium businesses have also lauded Government for the latest move to allow them to travel across borders.

Zimbabwe shares four land borders with Botswana at Plumtree, Mlambapele, Mphoengs and Maitengwe, and one Beitbridge with South Africa.

Prior to the latest decision by Cabinet on Tuesday, only commercial cargo, Zimbabweans with permits to live or work in other countries were allowed to depart via land borders.

Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director, Dr Rudo Chikodzore said they will continue using tight screening and surveillance measures at the ports of entry in line with the set Covid-19 protocols.

"We have been very busy during the lockdown and we are ready to deal with huge volumes of traffic. Adjustments will be made depending on the context of the situation on the ground," she said.

"In fact, it's going to be business as usual for our teams which we beefed up during the lockdowns.

These have been dealing with huge volumes of traffic mainly of returning immigrants averaging around 500 daily."

The Regional Immigration officer-in-charge of Beitbridge (Zimbabwe), Mr Joshua Chibundu said they had adequately deployed manpower to enhance compliance and speedy flow of traffic.

"We have always been ready to roll and we will review operations depending on the situation on the ground," he said.

The chairperson of the Beitbridge Informal Cross Border Traders Association, Mr Mafios Macheka said the move to reopen land borders had been long overdue.

He said things had during the partial closure of the borders turned from bad to worse for most of their more than 400 members.

"We are over the moon and very grateful with the position taken by the Government, considering that many of our members buy our wares from across borders.

"This is quite a relief and now we can properly plan and save money.

It is very critical that we use safer migration methods rather than skipping borders which had become high-risk and some people were losing fortunes to criminals at illegal crossing points," said Mr Macheka.

He encouraged cross-border traders to honour their obligations through making use of formally designated entry points at the same time observing the laid down Covid-19 protocols.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Plumtree would handle 2,5 million travellers annually while Beitbridge processed 7 million travellers yearly.

However, under restrictive travel measures, Plumtree would handle less than 500 with Beitbridge handling 2500 people daily.

Earlier this week, Botswana's government said foreigners who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 are no longer allowed into the neighbouring country.

In a statement directed to the public and the international community, Botswana's Ministry of Health and Wellness said there will be some changes at all its ports of entry to reduce the risk of imported Covid-19 cases into the country.

The statement also said all returning Botswana nationals who have not yet been vaccinated must be vaccinated or risk being fined or imprisoned.

The ministry said those who are not fully vaccinated will also be required to present a 72-hour negative PCR Covid-19 test and undergo vaccination at the port of entry, which will be facilitated by the respective ministry.

"All persons entering Botswana should show proof that they have been fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated means having taken two doses of a two-dose vaccine regimen or single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

If one has taken any of the two and is overdue for booster shots, they are no longer regarded as fully vaccinated, until they have taken the booster shot," reads the statement," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

