Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA govt tackles violence against Zimbabweans

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE South African government has started tackling attacks on foreigners, including Zimbabweans, by a grouping that launched an anti-foreigner campaign it calls Operation Dudula.

The campaign has seen non-South Africans being forced out of their businesses and the attacks intensified over the weekend as dozens of people were chased away in a number of areas including Johannesburg.

Foreigners in the neighbouring country who are there legally have also been targeted and among those on the receiving end are truck drivers.

 Those behind the campaign accuse foreign nationals of taking their jobs and being responsible for the rising levels of crime such as running drug and prostitution syndicates.

The campaign has resulted in Zimbabweans living in fear in the neighbouring country.

There have been outbreaks of xenophobic attacks in South Africa over the years and the most serious violence was witnessed in 2008 when about 60 people died.

Last year in December, South Africa's Home Affairs Department also stopped renewing the Zimbabwean Special Permits (ZEPs) that expired in that month, and opted to give the permit holders a year to move to other visa regimes or face deportation.

The ZEP, which is also being scrapped was introduced in 2009 and there are about 180 000 ZEP holders in South Africa.

The spokesperson for South Africa Police Minister Bheki Cele, Lirandzu Themba, had not responded to questions sent to her last night.

However, International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the matter was being dealt with.

"This issue has got nothing to do with Dirco (Department of International Relations and Cooperation) and it is being dealt with by the police because it is against the South African laws for anyone to be harassing businesses.

The issue of checking permits is a government role through a department of labour and employment in South Africa.

It's not done by individuals; hence it is being dealt with," he said.

Zimbabwe Consul-General to Johannesburg Mrs Melody Chaurura said they had engaged responsible authorities in South Africa to ensure the safety of Zimbabweans.

"We received reports over the past week of Zimbabweans who were being attacked by the so-called Operation Dudula.

"However, police have intervened and stopped the attacks and as of now, we have no new reports of harassment or anyone who has been injured.

We will continue engaging responsible authorities to ensure the safety of Zimbabwean citizens," she said.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Community in South Africa chairperson Mr Nicholas Ngqabutho Mabhena said even Zimbabweans who are in South Africa legally have been attacked.

He said it was not the duty of citizens to go around inspecting legal documents, but of the police.

"Groups of people who are calling themselves Operation Dudula are going around, harassing foreigners despite them holding legal documents.

There have been attacks in Soweto around Baragwanath Hospital and in Alexandra amongst other areas.

This is an illegal operation because you can't have private citizens going around asking people to produce documents. It is not the job of private citizens to check permits," he said.

"It is the duty of the police and the immigration officers.

If they think that there are people living in South Africa without documents, they should talk to the department of home affairs and the police."

He appealed to Zimbabweans and other nationals to be careful.

"We advise our members not to produce or show their documents to any private citizens.

We have engaged the African Diaspora Forum and we are coordinating a response mechanism.

We are in contact with the South African Council of churches and other civil society organisations and we are working on trying to isolate Operation Dudula at community level," said Mr Mabhena.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Govt, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

New appointments - as Union continues to breakdown gender stereotypes in mining sector

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZANU PF councillors in dubious land allocation

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

Chamisa yet to be briefed after Khupe, Ncube meeting

3 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Mnangagwa offers rural workers free bus rides

3 hrs ago | 800 Views

Mujuru in messy company ownership dispute

3 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Chamisa's CCC claims by-elections will be rigged

3 hrs ago | 824 Views

US to follow Zimbabwe's March 26 by-elections preparations, campaigns

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

Motorist sues minister, police over vandalised vehicle

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

'Zec inconsistent on law application'

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

CCZ slams 'record breaking' super-profits in sea of poverty

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Caps United see green shoots

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Blanket suspension of teachers moronic

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Govt to replace striking teachers with college graduates

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mugodhi sect factional wars turn nasty

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Beitbridge residents demand govt intervention in Zinwa standoff

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

CCC takes aim at Zec

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Reopening of borders will reduce illegal immigration, says Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Trucker arrested for smuggling water

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Parliament speaker confirms Khupe's recall from parliament

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Chamisa's CCC claims that Zec brewing instability

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Interpol lists sixteen Zimbabweans as missing

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Pupils idle as teachers stage sit-ins

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Border officials ready for busy season

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Teachers, tutors cash in on extra lessons

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zanu-PF MPs urged to toe party-line

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Stakeholders welcome reopening of borders

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Awol teachers considered resigned, says PSC

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Sikhala is our strategic placement, claims MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

ZIMRA stalls change of vehicle ownership

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition parties diverting issues'

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Fuel truck driver arrested

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Tendai Savanhu's widow in property ownership wrangle

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

NetOne rewards loyal customers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Drones to monitor Zimbabwe's borders

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mutare begins door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa chides his corrupt officials looting gold

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe by-elections: 'Let's go Brandon' is watching

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

National payments reach trillions amid echoes of 2008

15 hrs ago | 859 Views

Mnangagwa blames UK for teachers strike

15 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Zimbabwean jailed 55 years for robbery spree

15 hrs ago | 1022 Views

3 killed after 2 VW Golf vehicles driven by friends collide in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$

15 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube arrives in Brussels

15 hrs ago | 832 Views

Where wildlife produces its own managers

20 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ramaphosa under pressure to decant indifference to Zanu PF rigging 2023 elections

20 hrs ago | 1277 Views

The so-called main opposition is the instigator of voter apathy in so many ways

20 hrs ago | 472 Views

CCC duplicity: insidiously participated in rigged elections banking on '(violent) peaceful protests' to end Zanu PF dictatorship

20 hrs ago | 585 Views

The magic innovation CCC needs to kick out Zanu

20 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's palace to have its water disconnected

21 hrs ago | 1542 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days