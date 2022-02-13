Chamisa's CCC claims that Zec brewing instability

News / National

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) says the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) was driving the country into instability following allegations of tinkering with the voters roll to be used in the March 26 by-elections.CCC deputy secretary for information Ostalos Siziba, said the commission's alleged tinkering with the voters roll and depriving Zimbabweans an opportunity for free and fair elections could lead to trouble."We are not going to accept elections without democracy and let me make it very clear to the commission, Zec has a constitutional mandate to hold free, fair and credible elections, but beyond the constitutional responsibility, it has a moral responsibility to guarantee stability in this country. If Zec choses chicanery, undemocratic practices at the expense of stability in our country, it must be known," said Siziba.CCC's secretary for elections Ian Makone, laid out allegations against Zec's management of the voters roll, which the party said were suspicious, illegal and meant to facilitate the manipulation of the by-elections.Siziba accused Zec of working with ruling Zanu-PF in the manipulation of elections instead of siding with democracy."It shows that there is chicanery, it shows they (Zec) want us to move within Zanu-PF's menu of manipulation, so we are not going to do that," he said.The CCC led by Nelson Chamisa, said apart from engaging Zec over the alleged voters roll manipulation, the party will also drag the commission to the courts of law and if they don't get joy then they will resort to street protests.