Trucker arrested for smuggling water

POLICE has arrested Abraham Mutakwa (42), a trucker for entering the country using illegal means and routes with 39 660 litres of water, which he purported was diesel destined for Zambia.Mutakwa was driving a freightliner Colombia Truck registration number (ACE 2957) and is accused of contravening section 162 of the Customs and Excise Act, Chapter 23: 02.Section 162 of Customs and Exercise Act, Chapter 23: 02 states that duty is levied on imported goods whilst Excise duty is levied on certain locally manufactured goods and other imported goods falling under the Excise Tariff even if they enter under a Trade Agreement.On February 14, 2022, police in Chirundu detained Mutakwa for illegally entering the country through Forbes border post with an estimated 39 000 litres of water, which he purported that it was diesel.The diesel had already entered the country undeclared, using illegal routes.National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public to properly declare all goods entering and exiting the country.