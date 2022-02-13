Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt to replace striking teachers with college graduates

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT yesterday threatened to expel all striking teachers and school heads who fail to report for duty by Tuesday next week and replace them with college graduates and unemployed trained educators.

The threat came despite the High Court yesterday overturning last week's suspension of educators by Primary and Secondary Education minister Evelyn Ndlovu.

Teachers dragged Ndlovu to the High Court after she summarily dismissed those who had not reported for work since schools opened for the first term on February 7 citing incapacitation.

But the Public Service Commission (PSC), in a statement, said teachers, who failed to report for work by February 22, would be deemed to have resigned from the civil service and would not be allowed to reapply.

Teachers and school heads, who are demanding the pre-October 2018 salary of US$540, have rejected the government offer of a 20% pay increase and US$100 cash to be deducted from their local currency salary component.

"The opening of schools has brought to the fore the importance of safeguarding the inalienable right of every Zimbabwean child to an education as provided for in section 75 of the Constitution," the PSC statement read.

"Unemployed trained teachers, university and college graduates in the sciences, engineering, vocational areas and other disciplines who are interested in joining the teaching profession should ensure that they are registered at the nearest district education offices as the recruitment process shall begin soon after February 22, 2022.

"Those reporting for duty but not teaching will also be deemed to have resigned. Those deemed to have resigned shall not be eligible for this recruitment. Government has taken the position that it will now work with those who demonstrate their commitment by performing their duties at all times to serve the nation."

Teachers' representatives said they would fight for their rights.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said: "We warned the government that it was going to be an uphill task to call teachers to schools without paying them first. Teachers are incapacitated and we need a comprehensive roadmap to be followed in addressing our issues."

The PTUZ also petitioned Education International, a global federation of teachers' trade unions which is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is attending the European Union/African Union summit, to intervene to resolve their impasse with the government.

"We are requesting Education International to intervene on our behalf and engage the government of Zimbabwe to avert a labour crisis.  It is important to note that the government can afford to act in blatant disregard of normal labour relations with workers because it has consistently failed to adhere to International Labour Organisation Conventions 151 and 154 which obliges it to adhere to good labour relations," the PTUZ letter dated February 15, read.

Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Union chairperson Obert Masaraure said: "The employer cannot resign on behalf of the employee. Government is in a clear state of confusion.  Our members remain incapacitated despite the government threats that they will fire those who cannot attend duty. We have already taken steps for our legal action against the goverment directive."

Legal expert Tawanda Mapuranga said government's decision had no legal backing.

"It's a silly decision, it is legally incompetent. It is a decision that has been motivated by political interests. The government cannot give an order on a blanket level like that. Legally, they have to start at an individual level. "

Parents that spoke to NewsDay yesterday said the government ran the risk of employing inexperienced teachers, compromising education standards.

Meanwhile, High Court judge Justice Fatima Chikapamambo Maxwell set aside the suspension of teachers which was announced by Ndlovu last week. This was in response to a court application by the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) seeking nullification of Ndlovu's statement which suspended teachers.

Artuz was represented by Noble Chinhanu and Tatenda Zvobgo of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum.

In her ruling, Justice Maxwell declared: "The Press statement by the respondent is hereby declared to be unconstitutional and unlawful and is hereby set aside in its entirety.

Ndlovu did not file an opposing submission. She also did not attend the hearing and was ordered to meet the cost of the suit.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

New appointments - as Union continues to breakdown gender stereotypes in mining sector

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

ZANU PF councillors in dubious land allocation

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa yet to be briefed after Khupe, Ncube meeting

3 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Mnangagwa offers rural workers free bus rides

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

Mujuru in messy company ownership dispute

3 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Chamisa's CCC claims by-elections will be rigged

3 hrs ago | 829 Views

US to follow Zimbabwe's March 26 by-elections preparations, campaigns

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

Motorist sues minister, police over vandalised vehicle

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

'Zec inconsistent on law application'

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

CCZ slams 'record breaking' super-profits in sea of poverty

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Caps United see green shoots

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Blanket suspension of teachers moronic

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mugodhi sect factional wars turn nasty

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Beitbridge residents demand govt intervention in Zinwa standoff

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

CCC takes aim at Zec

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Reopening of borders will reduce illegal immigration, says Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Trucker arrested for smuggling water

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Parliament speaker confirms Khupe's recall from parliament

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Chamisa's CCC claims that Zec brewing instability

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Interpol lists sixteen Zimbabweans as missing

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

SA govt tackles violence against Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 457 Views

Pupils idle as teachers stage sit-ins

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Border officials ready for busy season

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Teachers, tutors cash in on extra lessons

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zanu-PF MPs urged to toe party-line

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Stakeholders welcome reopening of borders

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Awol teachers considered resigned, says PSC

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Sikhala is our strategic placement, claims MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

ZIMRA stalls change of vehicle ownership

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition parties diverting issues'

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Fuel truck driver arrested

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Tendai Savanhu's widow in property ownership wrangle

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

NetOne rewards loyal customers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Drones to monitor Zimbabwe's borders

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mutare begins door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa chides his corrupt officials looting gold

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe by-elections: 'Let's go Brandon' is watching

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

National payments reach trillions amid echoes of 2008

15 hrs ago | 859 Views

Mnangagwa blames UK for teachers strike

15 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Zimbabwean jailed 55 years for robbery spree

15 hrs ago | 1022 Views

3 killed after 2 VW Golf vehicles driven by friends collide in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$

15 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube arrives in Brussels

15 hrs ago | 832 Views

Where wildlife produces its own managers

20 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ramaphosa under pressure to decant indifference to Zanu PF rigging 2023 elections

20 hrs ago | 1277 Views

The so-called main opposition is the instigator of voter apathy in so many ways

20 hrs ago | 472 Views

CCC duplicity: insidiously participated in rigged elections banking on '(violent) peaceful protests' to end Zanu PF dictatorship

20 hrs ago | 585 Views

The magic innovation CCC needs to kick out Zanu

20 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's palace to have its water disconnected

21 hrs ago | 1542 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days