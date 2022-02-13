ZANU PF councillors in dubious land allocation

News / National

by Staff Reporter

By Staff ReporterZimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) has been forced to camp at Mazowe Rural District Council (MRDC) following corruption allegations by ZANU PF councillors who have dubiously acquired residential stands and parcelling some to their children.The massive corruption was blown to ZACC by whisleblowers and they have began their investigations.Sources familiar with the incident allege the council chairman John Mudzonga (ZANU PF) is the chief culprit together with the council Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Liberty Mufandaedza.ZACC spokesperson John Makamure confirmed the development without giving details."Our system and compliance unit has been carrying out a systems and check of Mazowe RDC following allegations of corruption by whistleblowers. We however,cannot divulge the nature of allegations at the moment," Makamure said.Mufandaedza tried to down play the case saying ZACC is investigating while Mudzonga professed ignorance by ignoring calls and questions sent to him by this publication.Meanwhile, residents of Mazowe are grateful of ZACC's interference and hope culprits will be brought to book."We are happy that ZACC has stepped in because these ZANU PF councillors are corrupt we are not getting stands yet they give their children free stands," Netsai Muchirukuenda said.