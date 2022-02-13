Latest News Editor's Choice


Midnight thieves brutally assaulted

by Simbarashe Sithole
Two Mvurwi based suspected thieves who tried to steal copper cables and pipes at new industrial area in Mvurwi were caught around midnight and severely assaulted Bulawayo24.com has learnt.


Robson Chipiri (40) and one Guvheya both from Kuderi, farm Mvurwi are battling for life at Concession hospital where they were transferred from Mvurwi after their condition continued to deteriorate.

The two are currently under Mvurwi Criminal Investigations Department (CID) police guard.

"We are currently investigating a case of two suspected thieves who tried to steal cables and pipes at the newly constructed tobacco floors, the two are under guard and are currently in a comma," said a detective who refused to be named .

Source - Byo24News

