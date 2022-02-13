Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Former Mines Permanent Secretary convicted of graft

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In the latest high-profile corruption conviction, former Mines and Mining Development Permanent Secretary Francis Gudyanga was yesterday convicted of corruptly claiming US$29 000 from the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) in board and sitting allowances over three years when there was no board.

He was charged with criminal abuse of office as a public officer after claiming sitting allowances for a board that was dissolved in 2013 and after being convicted by Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Chimbodza, he was remanded in custody to Wednesday for sentence.

Prosecuting, Mr Michael Chakandida proved that when in December 2013 the MMCZ board was dissolved, Gudyanga sat as MMCZ's sole board member from December 2013 to September 2016.

But according to the MMCZ Act, a board constitutes a minimum of six members and a maximum of 10, so no legal board was in existence.

He then corruptly claimed US$28 910 as board and sitting allowances, prejudicing MMCZ.

He claimed US$875 a month in board fees and US$460 for each of the 21 sittings of that non-existent board.

Besides this case, Gudyanga is also facing charges in a separate trial of defrauding the State of over US$1,6 million in deals with an Israeli company called Nikuv.

In that case, the State alleged that during the period extending from September 2014 to December 2015, Gudyanga, acting in his capacity as the Permanent Secretary for Mines and sometimes as the board chairperson of the MMCZ, misrepresented to MMCZ that the parastatal paid US$1 629 500 to Glammer (Pvt) Ltd, a foreign company through a local agricultural company, Pedstock.

Gudyanga allegedly further misrepresented that the money be accounted for as dividends due to the sole shareholder, the Government.

MMCZ, allegedly acting on Gudyanga's misrepresentation, released the US$1 629 500 to Pedstock when in fact the money was not being paid to the Government as a dividend, but allegedly for a private arrangement which had nothing to do with the parastatal.

The dividends were supposed to be paid through the permanent secretary, the normal procedure for State-owned companies, for accounting by the Government and this allegedly was not the case in this particular            transaction.



Source - Herald
More on: #MMCZ, #Convicted, #Graft

Comments


Must Read

Heads roll over 'leaked' national voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Govt hikes vehicle licensing fees by 100%

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Prisca Mupfumira judgment day set

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe E-passport now in use

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

One year of free trading in Africa calls for celebration despite teething problems

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe strikes diamond in Europe

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

Primary School poisoning: Grade 4 pupil dies, two hospitalised

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

PHOTO: 3 Harare thieves nabbed

4 hrs ago | 643 Views

Youthful Chinotimba boast of 45ha soya beans

4 hrs ago | 662 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days