Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers trooping back to work after sack ultimatum

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has claimed that school teachers have started returning to work and expects everyone back by the time its ultimatum forcing them to end their strike lapses on Tuesday next week.

Teachers have refused to get back to work, maintaining they can only do so after government meets their demands of a monthly salary of US$540.

Unions representing most the country's teachers in public schools last week dismissed a 20% salary hike and a US$100 component in addition to the US$75 Covid-19 allowance they are currently getting.

Government responded by ordering them to return to work by February 22 or risk being fired.

Responding to senators during the Thursday question time, Primary and Secondary Education deputy minister Edgar Moyo said teachers have resumed lessons and the turn up was likely by February 22, the day the ultimatum lapses.

MDC Alliance senator Voice Chinake asked wanted to know what government was doing to normalise the situation and in response, Moyo said: "With the moratorium that has been given by government to allow teachers to go back to work until Monday next week, our hope is that by then our situation will have greatly improved perhaps to over 80%."

"We think that we are slowly improving and their issues have already been attended to and to the full, if not having been exceeded. We have our Provincial Education Directors, District School Inspectors and Schools Inspectors on the ground going around monitoring. However, the handicap that we currently  have is transport. The ministry does not have sufficient vehicles to conduct the monitoring," Moyo said.

According to Moyo, Masvingo so far has the highest attendance with 85,4% with an average being 54,6% and Bulawayo being the least with 41,5%..

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Teachers, #Sack, #School

Comments


Must Read

Grace Mugabe ally Sarah Mahoka dies in car crash

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

In full: ZEC statement responding to allegations of voters roll manipulation, rigging

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chebundo roped into Mnangagwa campaign squad

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Storm over CIO dabbling in by-elections processes

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zanu-PF rams on brickwall in Zambia

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

NPF gives up Kwekwe seat

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Military tightens screws on rogue soldiers

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Judge berated for 'incompetent order'

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mwonzora forked out ZW$2m for flopped rally

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

ZEC exposed over vote-rigging chicanery ahead of by-elections

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF factions sharpen knives as December congress beckons

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

5 teachers fined for operating unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chamisa's finest hour

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

'5th COVID-19 wave brewing'

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to bus thousands for Mugabe Day'

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

MPs echo US-dollar salary demands

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Blow for Esidakeni farm owners

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Woman launches 'no voter slip, no sex' campaign

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Dreams made and dreams shattered at West Nicholson's 'Entabeni yegolide'

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bosso express regret over Lulu statement

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Motorists resist Bulawayo's new parking fees

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Top billing homes sprout in western suburbs

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Biti's clerk spends weekend behind bars

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ex-Mines perm sec convicted of graft

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zec dismisses rigging claims

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mighty Warriors fall at home

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Court left in stitches over ZCC/ZRP uniform mix-up

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Coming in of Sakunda has made things difficult for us: Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Cassper Nyovest faces Naaq Musik in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Businesswoman in R2 million fraud

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

HIV positive former DeMbare star regrets not zipping up

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Woman accidentally sends lover indecent picture of another man

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chamisa condemns 'terrorist' cops

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF groups stampede to please Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

MRP official acquitted

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

No more mumbo-jumbo, Chamisa must announce either credible plan to stop Zanu PF rigging or boycott until reforms

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Heads roll over 'leaked' national voters' roll

11 hrs ago | 3047 Views

Govt hikes vehicle licensing fees by 100%

11 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Prisca Mupfumira judgment day set

11 hrs ago | 550 Views

Former Mines Permanent Secretary convicted of graft

11 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zimbabwe E-passport now in use

11 hrs ago | 1087 Views

One year of free trading in Africa calls for celebration despite teething problems

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe strikes diamond in Europe

12 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Primary School poisoning: Grade 4 pupil dies, two hospitalised

12 hrs ago | 661 Views

PHOTO: 3 Harare thieves nabbed

12 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Youthful Chinotimba boast of 45ha soya beans

12 hrs ago | 1241 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days