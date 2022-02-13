Zanu-PF groups stampede to please Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF affiliated groups have launched a huge stampede to sing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's praises and project themselves as excelling in their undertakings ahead of his rally in Marondera this Sunday.Party insiders said the groups, which include war veterans, youths, women and even the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) chapter thronged State House to accost him for briefings on what they are doing in the province soon after his return from the African Union (AU)/European Union (EU) summit in Brussels, Belgium Friday afternoon.The AAG was represented by its regional president Lincoln Matare who outlined his organisation's undertakings.Matare reportedly said the AAG was busy implementing youth empowerment programmes in the province which would help guarantee Zanu-PF victory in the 2023 general election, according to sources who attended the event."He was exceedingly glorious in his narrative, which went as far as projecting the current minister of state for provincial affairs Aplonia Munzerengwi as a hardworking person who was working to develop the province," an official said.AAG Mashonaland East vice president responsible for operations Xavier Katanda said the organization was geared to foster sustainable development among youths, women and the disabled."We have several initiatives aimed at ensuring those groups are economically empowered and we are ready to present our works before the president when he visits the province tomorrow (Sunday)," Katanda said, adding: "We are focusing on the key productive sectors like agriculture, mining and manufacturing."