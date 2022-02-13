HIV positive former DeMbare star regrets not zipping up

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
THERE is no doubt that throughout the years there are plenty of footballers and sports personalities in general who in addition to giving their all on the pitch, also give their all off the pitch, especially when it comes to women and parties.

Footballers have always been surrounded by beautiful women.

In countries with good economies, as if playing the game we love for millions of pounds per year, driving top-notch automobiles and living in mock-Georgian monstrosities isn't enough, the likes of John Terry, Ronaldinho, Frank Ribery, Ryan Giggs, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazario, and Antonio Cassano, reportedly attract some of the most gorgeous women around.

Interestingly, Cassano revealed that he had slept with 600 to 700 women – having sex before each game increased his performance on the pitch, so he claims.  

Ex-Dynamos star Julius Chimuti (not his real name) also has his dark side, because no one doubts that he was a fantastic player as he was part of the all-conquering DeMbare side that had the likes of Kaitano Tembo, Gift Muzadzi, Callisto Pasuwa, Chamu Musanhu, Memory Mucherahowa and the late George Mandizvidza among others.

However, Chimuti says his personal life was not an example to follow as he was a womaniser and alcoholic.

He fathered four children with two different women and also contracted HIV.

He regrets engaging in various sexual relationships while he was already engaged to his current wife.

"I regret not managing my football career so well.

I didn't manage myself properly as I couldn't handle the fame that came with playing for Dynamos.

I was a womaniser and a heavy drinker.

I slept with various women at a time when I was already engaged to my current wife.

I even sired children with two different women," said Chimuti who disclosed his HIV status for the first time at a National Aids Council (NAC) sports journalists workshop in Chinhoyi last week.  

"As footballers, women couldn't resist us as they usually visited us at hotels when in camp and we would arrange with them where and when to meet after games.

We did this all over the country and I could not resist the various temptations that came through but it was not the case of sleeping with everyone I had met," added the soft spoken Chimuti.

He tested positive for HIV in 2003.

Chimuti has challenged sports administrators to prioritise having athletes taught on the dangers of womanising, alcoholism and drug abuse.

"It's unfortunate that during our playing days no one thought of teaching us the dangers of engaging in risky behaviour.

We were heavy drinkers and womanisers hence the situation I find myself in.

"As such, there is a need for sports administrators to highly consider teaching athletes on the consequences of not behaving well and on HIV/Aids.

Athletes need continuous guidance and that can be through monthly awareness programmes on HIV/Aids which we did not experience during our playing days," said the unemployed ex-footie star.

In trying to make ends meet and provide for his family, Chimuti ventured into a chicken rearing project at his late parents' house.

"It is always difficult for me to provide for my family since my wife is also not employed.

We ventured into a chicken rearing project.

The space is not that big as we keep a maximum of 50 birds to sell.

It has not been easy to make ends meet.

"With regards to my HIV/Aids medication, I once experienced a challenge of not getting Lamivudine and Tenofovir drugs as they were not available at my collection centre.

"Facing financial constraints, I was therefore forced to travel to other centres.

Owing to the shortage of Lamivudine and Tenofovir tablets I was at times made to take Abalam tablets which are meant for children living with HIV.

However, I am happy things are almost back to normal.

It's all pointing to the good. Zvichanaka Chete (It shall be well)," said Chimuti. 


Source - B-Metro
