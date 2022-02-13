Latest News Editor's Choice


Businesswoman in R2 million fraud

by Staff reporter
A South Africa-based Zimbabwean businesswoman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a local pharmaceutical establishment of more than R2 million.

Mellisa Mandirahwe (36) who is based in Johannesburg, allegedly defrauded Simpartcas Enterprises, and has since appeared in court facing fraud charges as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

She was remanded in custody to February 24 pending trial.

Allegations against Mandirahwe are that between 6 January 2021 and 28 January 2022 she betrayed the trust of Simpartcas Enterprises after it enlisted her services as a broker to secure cosmetics and sanitary wear products in South Africa on their behalf.

The agreement was that Mandirahwe would supply the products using the invoices obtained from her supplier and she would in return get 18 percent from the total cost as her commission.

The court heard that it is against this background that on different occasions, the company would place orders with the accused who is based in South Africa.

The company is being represented by its administrator Doreen Makosa.  

It is alleged that Mandirahwe would forward copies of itemised invoices to the company for payment before delivery. A delivery would only be made to the pharmacy after Mandirahwe has been paid her commission.

Unbeknown to the company, Mandirahwe would allegedly change the total amount on the invoice before forwarding it for payment.

It is yet to be proved that acting on the misrepresentation by the accused, the company paid R3 798 731.74 to Mandirahwe instead of R1 568 143.72.

This resulted in the company losing R2 230 588.02 as a result of the accused's actions and nothing was recovered.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Mandirahwe's arrest.

Source - B-Metro
