Cassper Nyovest faces Naaq Musik in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

It's going to be fire!South Africa multi-award-winning rapper who recently turned to focus on AmaPiano production, Cassper Nyovest, will be returning for a performance in Bulawayo five years since he last performed in the city.He is set for a gig on 27 February at the Hockey Stadium.The AmaPiano/Kwaito duo of Amaroto comprising Reece Madlisa and Zuma are also headlining the gig as they come to Zimbabwe for the first time in their career.What makes the show more exciting is that Naaq Muzik, a man who is set to clash on the much-anticipated bout with Nyovest at the Sun City Superbowl, has been roped onto the line-up.This will be the first clash of the two on stage ahead of their already sold-out bout that will take place on 9 April.The organiser of the gig Patrice Siyabonga Manyathela, who was also behind the scenes on Cassper Nyovest's United Kingdom tour last year, said fireworks should be expected at the gig."Cassper is a huge brand which most people find inspiration from his way of life and even when on stage.Bringing him to Bulawayo is to inspire and ease nostalgic moments to those who saw him performing in the city five years ago."It's not easy to maintain a long-life span as a musician, but like wine, Cassper has matured with time and fans should expect a massive gig as he will bring a top-drawer performance," said Manyathela.On adding Naaq Musik on the performing list, Manyathela said: "Naaq is my brother I just asked him to be on the line-up then he agreed and it was all systems go."He is one of Mzansi acts who had a good time previously in Bulawayo and bringing him back is a gesture of allowing him to reunite with his fans," said Manyathela.The organiser put his money on the new kids on the block Amaroto as they will be bringing a Kwaito vibe to the show."Reece Madlisa and Zuma are the ‘in' thing in Mzansi and in Bulawayo as well.I mean the boys conquered Covid-19 and today they are the most sought-after artistes for shows and features."With Amaroto it's fireworks, it's their first time in Zimbabwe and I believe their fan base is really huge so they have a point to prove," said Manyathela.Ordinary tickets are selling at US$20; VIP tickets pegged at US$30 with the VVIP tickets going for US$100.