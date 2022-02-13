Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cassper Nyovest faces Naaq Musik in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
It's going to be fire!

South Africa multi-award-winning rapper who recently turned to focus on AmaPiano production, Cassper Nyovest, will be returning for a performance in Bulawayo five years since he last performed in the city.

He is set for a gig on 27 February at the Hockey Stadium.

The AmaPiano/Kwaito duo of Amaroto comprising Reece Madlisa and Zuma are also headlining the gig as they come to Zimbabwe for the first time in their career.

What makes the show more exciting is that Naaq Muzik, a man who is set to clash on the much-anticipated bout with Nyovest at the Sun City Superbowl, has been roped onto the line-up.

This will be the first clash of the two on stage ahead of their already sold-out bout that will take place on 9 April.

The organiser of the gig Patrice Siyabonga Manyathela, who was also behind the scenes on Cassper Nyovest's United Kingdom tour last year, said fireworks should be expected at the gig.

"Cassper is a huge brand which most people find inspiration from his way of life and even when on stage.

Bringing him to Bulawayo is to inspire and ease nostalgic moments to those who saw him performing in the city five years ago.

"It's not easy to maintain a long-life span as a musician, but like wine, Cassper has matured with time and fans should expect a massive gig as he will bring a top-drawer performance," said Manyathela.

On adding Naaq Musik on the performing list, Manyathela said: "Naaq is my brother I just asked him to be on the line-up then he agreed and it was all systems go.

"He is one of Mzansi acts who had a good time previously in Bulawayo and bringing him back is a gesture of allowing him to reunite with his fans," said Manyathela.

The organiser put his money on the new kids on the block Amaroto as they will be bringing a Kwaito vibe to the show.

"Reece Madlisa and Zuma are the ‘in' thing in Mzansi and in Bulawayo as well.

I mean the boys conquered Covid-19 and today they are the most sought-after artistes for shows and features.

"With Amaroto it's fireworks, it's their first time in Zimbabwe and I believe their fan base is really huge so they have a point to prove," said Manyathela.

Ordinary tickets are selling at US$20; VIP tickets pegged at US$30 with the VVIP tickets going for US$100.

Source - B-Metro

Comments


Must Read

Grace Mugabe ally Sarah Mahoka dies in car crash

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

In full: ZEC statement responding to allegations of voters roll manipulation, rigging

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chebundo roped into Mnangagwa campaign squad

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Storm over CIO dabbling in by-elections processes

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zanu-PF rams on brickwall in Zambia

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

NPF gives up Kwekwe seat

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Military tightens screws on rogue soldiers

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Judge berated for 'incompetent order'

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mwonzora forked out ZW$2m for flopped rally

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

ZEC exposed over vote-rigging chicanery ahead of by-elections

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF factions sharpen knives as December congress beckons

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

5 teachers fined for operating unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chamisa's finest hour

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

'5th COVID-19 wave brewing'

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to bus thousands for Mugabe Day'

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

MPs echo US-dollar salary demands

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Blow for Esidakeni farm owners

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Woman launches 'no voter slip, no sex' campaign

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Dreams made and dreams shattered at West Nicholson's 'Entabeni yegolide'

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bosso express regret over Lulu statement

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Motorists resist Bulawayo's new parking fees

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Top billing homes sprout in western suburbs

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Biti's clerk spends weekend behind bars

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ex-Mines perm sec convicted of graft

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zec dismisses rigging claims

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mighty Warriors fall at home

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Court left in stitches over ZCC/ZRP uniform mix-up

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Coming in of Sakunda has made things difficult for us: Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Businesswoman in R2 million fraud

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

HIV positive former DeMbare star regrets not zipping up

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Woman accidentally sends lover indecent picture of another man

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chamisa condemns 'terrorist' cops

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF groups stampede to please Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Teachers trooping back to work after sack ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MRP official acquitted

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

No more mumbo-jumbo, Chamisa must announce either credible plan to stop Zanu PF rigging or boycott until reforms

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Heads roll over 'leaked' national voters' roll

11 hrs ago | 3049 Views

Govt hikes vehicle licensing fees by 100%

11 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Prisca Mupfumira judgment day set

11 hrs ago | 550 Views

Former Mines Permanent Secretary convicted of graft

11 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe E-passport now in use

11 hrs ago | 1087 Views

One year of free trading in Africa calls for celebration despite teething problems

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe strikes diamond in Europe

12 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Primary School poisoning: Grade 4 pupil dies, two hospitalised

12 hrs ago | 661 Views

PHOTO: 3 Harare thieves nabbed

12 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Youthful Chinotimba boast of 45ha soya beans

12 hrs ago | 1241 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days