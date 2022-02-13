Coming in of Sakunda has made things difficult for us: Highlanders

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS acting chief executive officer Ronald Moyo says the coming in of Sakunda Holdings as their principal sponsor has made it difficult for them to sign some of their targeted players as selling clubs think they have a bottomless pit of cash.Last September, Bosso and Dynamos went into a partnership with energy company Sakunda Holdings who unveiled a combined sponsorship package of about US$5,3 million.The two clubs were guaranteed to receive US$900,000 per year each for salaries, bonuses and signing on fees.The deal came at a time when the black and white army was struggling to pay their players.The structure of the pact saw Sakunda Holdings providing US$420 000 towards the payment of salaries for players and the technical team.It was also revealed that the two football giants would also receive US$60,000 each year for players' signing on fees.With such a huge financial support the two clubs are expected to be homes of choice for many players and to be among the favourites for the league title."The coming in of Sakunda Holdings has not made things easy for us because if you approach a player or a club intending to seal a deal with them, they tend to think we have a lot of money."Some teams are expecting to get something out of this world from us but we have a budget we work on.As a result, we haven't signed as many players that people and our fans would have wanted us to have," said Moyo ahead of their Week Four fixture against Whawha set for Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium.Bosso have only managed to rope in stocky forward Stanley Ngala and club returnee Rahman Kutsanzira who parted ways with three-time champions FC Platinum who are reportedly on a rebuilding exercise.After parting ways with goalie Future Sibanda, who retraced to his parent club FC Platinum, Bosso roped in Young Warriors goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi who was in the books of Zifa Central Region Division One side TelOne."There is generally a misconception that we have a huge budget to sign several players.It's no wonder we were forced to settle for Rahman Kutsanzira who was a free agent.We have not been able to get all the players that we wanted," added Moyo.After losing on luring pacey forward Obriel Chirinda, who opted to join free-spending Bulawayo Chiefs from Chicken Inn, Bosso technical manager Mandla Mpofu said they were still in the hunt to sign one or two strikers and a creative midfielder before the transfer window closes at the end of March.Meanwhile, the Week Four Castle Lager fixtures schedule will also see former league champions Chicken Inn do duty against an equally buoyant and free-spending Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium on Saturday.Gamecocks are coming from a 3-0 triumph over Tenax FC.In their previous fixture, Chiefs thumped Norman Mapeza's Pure Platinum Play 2-0 in a match where their new signings Chirinda, Moyo twins-Elvis and Kelvin- Kelvin Madzongwe gave a stellar performance."It was good to win against FC Platinum but as from Monday, we have been telling our players what they need to do on Saturday when we meet Chicken Inn.We respect Chicken Inn as they have been on top of the table in the previous seasons.It's a derby tie which should naturally motivate some of our players.We respect Chicken Inn and we will need to perform well in 90 minutes just like we did against FC Platinum," said Bulawayo Chiefs head coach Nilton Terroso.Week Four FixturesSaturdayFC Platinum v Dynamos (Mandava Stadium), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs(Luveve Stadium), Yadah v Black Rhinos (Baobab Stadium)SundayHighlanders v WhaWha (Barbourfields Stadium), Herentals v Manica Diamonds (National Sports Stadium), Cranborne Bullets v ZPC Kariba (Baobab Stadium), Tenax v Bulawayo City (Sakubva Stadium), Triangle v Harare City (Gibbo Stadium)MondayCAPS United v Ngezi Platinum (National Sports Stadium)