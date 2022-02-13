Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Court left in stitches over ZCC/ZRP uniform mix-up

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Bulawayo woman, who was found in possession of a police uniform, left the court in stitches after she claimed she mistook the police suit for a Zion Christian Church (ZCC) uniform.

The gallery was unable to stifle their laughter after Sarah Ncube (30) who was charged with contravening Section 62 of the Police Act Chapter 11: 10 appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube.

Ncube who had initially pleaded guilty later altered her plea to that of not guilty leading the magistrate to remand her in custody to February 23 for trial.

The court heard that on 30 January at around 8am, Ncube's boyfriend Suthini Mlilo (35) found a police ceremonial suit (jacket and skirt) for women stashed in his lover's satchel.

When he asked her where she had got the uniform from, Ncube lied to him that she got it from her ex-lover Bigboy Sibanda.

Suspecting that his lover had stolen the uniform, Suthini further prodded her and that is when she later changed her statement claiming she got it from a ZCC member.

The seemingly unconvinced Suthini took his lover to the police station where she was later arrested.

In court, Ncube left the gallery in stitches after the magistrate asked her where she got the police uniform from.

"I was given it by my former boyfriend Bigboy Sibanda.

He told me it was a ZCC uniform and I should keep it.

I honestly didn't know that it was a police uniform. I was convinced it was a ZCC Church uniform as Bigboy had told me," she said.

As if that was not enough, Ncube later pulled a shocker when the magistrate again asked her: "Have you ever seen or met a policewoman in your life and do you know how a police uniform looks?

"No," she tersely responded much to the shock of the gallery.

The seemingly shocked magistrate remanded Ncube in custody.

It was also after realising that the two key witnesses to the matter, Ncube's lover and the police officer who arrested her were not in attendance.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Court, #ZCC, #Zrp

Comments


Must Read

Grace Mugabe ally Sarah Mahoka dies in car crash

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

In full: ZEC statement responding to allegations of voters roll manipulation, rigging

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chebundo roped into Mnangagwa campaign squad

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Storm over CIO dabbling in by-elections processes

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zanu-PF rams on brickwall in Zambia

2 hrs ago | 595 Views

NPF gives up Kwekwe seat

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Military tightens screws on rogue soldiers

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Judge berated for 'incompetent order'

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mwonzora forked out ZW$2m for flopped rally

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

ZEC exposed over vote-rigging chicanery ahead of by-elections

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF factions sharpen knives as December congress beckons

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

5 teachers fined for operating unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chamisa's finest hour

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

'5th COVID-19 wave brewing'

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to bus thousands for Mugabe Day'

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

MPs echo US-dollar salary demands

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Blow for Esidakeni farm owners

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Woman launches 'no voter slip, no sex' campaign

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Dreams made and dreams shattered at West Nicholson's 'Entabeni yegolide'

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bosso express regret over Lulu statement

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Motorists resist Bulawayo's new parking fees

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Top billing homes sprout in western suburbs

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Biti's clerk spends weekend behind bars

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ex-Mines perm sec convicted of graft

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zec dismisses rigging claims

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mighty Warriors fall at home

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Coming in of Sakunda has made things difficult for us: Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cassper Nyovest faces Naaq Musik in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Businesswoman in R2 million fraud

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

HIV positive former DeMbare star regrets not zipping up

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Woman accidentally sends lover indecent picture of another man

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chamisa condemns 'terrorist' cops

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF groups stampede to please Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Teachers trooping back to work after sack ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MRP official acquitted

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

No more mumbo-jumbo, Chamisa must announce either credible plan to stop Zanu PF rigging or boycott until reforms

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Heads roll over 'leaked' national voters' roll

11 hrs ago | 3050 Views

Govt hikes vehicle licensing fees by 100%

11 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Prisca Mupfumira judgment day set

11 hrs ago | 551 Views

Former Mines Permanent Secretary convicted of graft

11 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe E-passport now in use

11 hrs ago | 1087 Views

One year of free trading in Africa calls for celebration despite teething problems

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe strikes diamond in Europe

12 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Primary School poisoning: Grade 4 pupil dies, two hospitalised

12 hrs ago | 661 Views

PHOTO: 3 Harare thieves nabbed

12 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Youthful Chinotimba boast of 45ha soya beans

12 hrs ago | 1241 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days