Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top billing homes sprout in western suburbs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
DRIVING through the high-density areas in Bulawayo one notices some stunning and magnificent houses that rival and even overshadow many in the low-density areas.

Trendy neighbourhoods have sprouted around the high-density areas and the homeowners seem to be living a different life from the one that is stereotyped by society.

They are well serviced having roads, drainage and sewer systems. In Pumula South, an area where Old Mutual Group unveiled 1 082 housing stands in 2018, is one such place with exquisite homes.

The stands were serviced under a public private partnership (PPP) agreement with the Bulawayo City Council. In Luveve 5 it is the same, there is a sprawling neighbourhood that is spreading with an assortment of homes.

Unlike the old homes that were built by the local authority that are all similar, most of these houses take up the character wanted by the owner.

Mr Cris Mtungwazi the Managing Director of TCI International, a property developer in Bulawayo, said people are investing more in developing their properties.

"People are investing a lot in their properties and building modern houses. Those designs are bringing value to their properties as they view them as a good investment which will give them money in the long term.

Those are increasing value of the properties where the houses are being built and it makes the area beautiful," said Mr Mtungwazi. He said in high-density areas, the stands are small, and urged council to service medium sized stands in such areas.

"Of course, certain people are being limited by the size of the stands as they are quite small for what people actually want.

"If council could allocate more land in these areas for medium sized stands, you will certainly see a whole lot more good properties being constructed in the high-density areas," said Mr Mtungwazi. He said it costs a minimum of about US$15 000 to complete a house in the high-density area.

"Buying a stand and completion of the house can cost from between US$15 000 to US$25 000 depending on the plan of the house.

These can be core houses, which have four rooms and then develop from there to whatever they want according to the building plan," said Mr Mtungwazi.

Ward 27 Councillor, where some of the beautiful homes in Pumula South have been built, Alderman Siboniso Khumalo said the new homes have beautified the area.

"Because of these houses the area has become beautiful with well-built houses. This is how we wanted the city to have well serviced stands that have drainage and good roads like that we have there. This should have happened a long time ago," said Ald Khumalo.

He said there would be more stands that will be serviced in the future. Homeowners were reluctant to speak on their properties.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Top, #Billing, #Bulawayo

Comments


Must Read

Grace Mugabe ally Sarah Mahoka dies in car crash

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

In full: ZEC statement responding to allegations of voters roll manipulation, rigging

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chebundo roped into Mnangagwa campaign squad

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Storm over CIO dabbling in by-elections processes

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zanu-PF rams on brickwall in Zambia

2 hrs ago | 598 Views

NPF gives up Kwekwe seat

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Military tightens screws on rogue soldiers

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Judge berated for 'incompetent order'

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mwonzora forked out ZW$2m for flopped rally

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

ZEC exposed over vote-rigging chicanery ahead of by-elections

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF factions sharpen knives as December congress beckons

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

5 teachers fined for operating unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chamisa's finest hour

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

'5th COVID-19 wave brewing'

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to bus thousands for Mugabe Day'

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

MPs echo US-dollar salary demands

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Blow for Esidakeni farm owners

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Woman launches 'no voter slip, no sex' campaign

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Dreams made and dreams shattered at West Nicholson's 'Entabeni yegolide'

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bosso express regret over Lulu statement

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Motorists resist Bulawayo's new parking fees

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Biti's clerk spends weekend behind bars

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ex-Mines perm sec convicted of graft

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zec dismisses rigging claims

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mighty Warriors fall at home

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Court left in stitches over ZCC/ZRP uniform mix-up

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Coming in of Sakunda has made things difficult for us: Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cassper Nyovest faces Naaq Musik in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Businesswoman in R2 million fraud

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

HIV positive former DeMbare star regrets not zipping up

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Woman accidentally sends lover indecent picture of another man

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chamisa condemns 'terrorist' cops

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF groups stampede to please Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Teachers trooping back to work after sack ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MRP official acquitted

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

No more mumbo-jumbo, Chamisa must announce either credible plan to stop Zanu PF rigging or boycott until reforms

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Heads roll over 'leaked' national voters' roll

11 hrs ago | 3050 Views

Govt hikes vehicle licensing fees by 100%

11 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Prisca Mupfumira judgment day set

11 hrs ago | 551 Views

Former Mines Permanent Secretary convicted of graft

11 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe E-passport now in use

11 hrs ago | 1087 Views

One year of free trading in Africa calls for celebration despite teething problems

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe strikes diamond in Europe

12 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Primary School poisoning: Grade 4 pupil dies, two hospitalised

12 hrs ago | 661 Views

PHOTO: 3 Harare thieves nabbed

12 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Youthful Chinotimba boast of 45ha soya beans

12 hrs ago | 1242 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days