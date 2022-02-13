Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso express regret over Lulu statement

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
HIGHLANDERS have expressed regret over the publication of an article by an online publication quoting head coach Mandla Mpofu calling on the club supporters to beat up the players if they continue producing poor results.

The club said the coach was joking with members of the media at the end of it's weekly press conference on Thursday.

The club however said it wasn't condoning Mpofu's utterances.

"We have noted with sadness and great regret, a story published by Nehanda Radio headlined ‘Beat up players if we continue producing poor results,' Bosso coach tells supporters circulating on social media.

While the club does not condone the technical manager's utterances, investigations carried out internally show that the journalist qoutes technical manager Mandla Mpofu sharing a joke with journalists soon after our weekly presser held at the Highlanders offices on Thursday.

In the presser, the technical manager was flanked by club captain Ariel Sibanda and one of his lieutenants Peter Muduwa," said Highlanders in a press statement released on Thursday night.

It said the article puts both players and the entire technical bench in grave danger as it encourages acts of hooliganism, a vice that is against club values.

"The story exposes the players and the entire technical staff to danger as it encourages acts of hooliganism a vice that is alien to the club's values of respect for self, respect for others and passion for excellence, all encompassed in the spirit of Ubuntu.

"The club takes this opportunity to implore its peace loving and well cultured fans and all other stakeholders to ignore the article and channel their energy towards backing both the technical bench and the players who have already channelled all their energies towards their league assignment against Whawha FC on Sunday.

"The club thanks its multitude of fans for their unwavering support for the club that has been rendered even during the most difficult of times," reads the Highlanders statement.

Source - The Chronicle
