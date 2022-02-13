Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MPs echo US-dollar salary demands

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
LEGISLATORS have joined the call for adoption of United States dollar salaries in a vote of no confidence in the local currency, a development government said was
disheartening.

Public and private sector workers are demanding US dollar-denominated salaries as the local currency continues to lose value, sparking a wave of price increases.

Leader of government business in the House, Ziyambi Ziyambi, told Parliament that he was so "disheartened" that MPs had joined the long list of citizens demanding dollarisation.

"I must say that the most disheartening is when honourable members have no confidence in their currency," Ziyambi, who is also the Justice and Legal Parliamentary Affairs minister, said.

"The biggest problem that we have in this country is that of confidence. People are always speculating what the currency will be at a particular day and try to peg their prices or whatever, using a speculative rate," he said.

"Firstly, I want to indicate that we now have a Zimbabwe dollar; we no longer have RTGS currency, so it is Zimbabwe dollar. What we are doing, which the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and the Finance minister have been working on is to ensure that firstly, we stabilise our own currency," Ziyambi said.

Government has been insisting on the use of the Zimdollar although some businesses now shun the local currency and offer discounts for US dollar purchases.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #MPs, #Dollar, #Salaries

Comments


Must Read

Grace Mugabe ally Sarah Mahoka dies in car crash

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

In full: ZEC statement responding to allegations of voters roll manipulation, rigging

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chebundo roped into Mnangagwa campaign squad

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Storm over CIO dabbling in by-elections processes

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zanu-PF rams on brickwall in Zambia

2 hrs ago | 598 Views

NPF gives up Kwekwe seat

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Military tightens screws on rogue soldiers

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Judge berated for 'incompetent order'

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mwonzora forked out ZW$2m for flopped rally

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

ZEC exposed over vote-rigging chicanery ahead of by-elections

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF factions sharpen knives as December congress beckons

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

5 teachers fined for operating unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chamisa's finest hour

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

'5th COVID-19 wave brewing'

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to bus thousands for Mugabe Day'

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Blow for Esidakeni farm owners

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Woman launches 'no voter slip, no sex' campaign

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Dreams made and dreams shattered at West Nicholson's 'Entabeni yegolide'

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bosso express regret over Lulu statement

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Motorists resist Bulawayo's new parking fees

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Top billing homes sprout in western suburbs

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Biti's clerk spends weekend behind bars

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ex-Mines perm sec convicted of graft

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zec dismisses rigging claims

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mighty Warriors fall at home

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Court left in stitches over ZCC/ZRP uniform mix-up

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Coming in of Sakunda has made things difficult for us: Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cassper Nyovest faces Naaq Musik in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Businesswoman in R2 million fraud

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

HIV positive former DeMbare star regrets not zipping up

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Woman accidentally sends lover indecent picture of another man

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chamisa condemns 'terrorist' cops

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF groups stampede to please Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Teachers trooping back to work after sack ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MRP official acquitted

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

No more mumbo-jumbo, Chamisa must announce either credible plan to stop Zanu PF rigging or boycott until reforms

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Heads roll over 'leaked' national voters' roll

11 hrs ago | 3050 Views

Govt hikes vehicle licensing fees by 100%

11 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Prisca Mupfumira judgment day set

11 hrs ago | 551 Views

Former Mines Permanent Secretary convicted of graft

11 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe E-passport now in use

12 hrs ago | 1088 Views

One year of free trading in Africa calls for celebration despite teething problems

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe strikes diamond in Europe

12 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Primary School poisoning: Grade 4 pupil dies, two hospitalised

12 hrs ago | 661 Views

PHOTO: 3 Harare thieves nabbed

12 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Youthful Chinotimba boast of 45ha soya beans

13 hrs ago | 1242 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days