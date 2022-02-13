Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'5th COVID-19 wave brewing'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
LOCAL health experts have warned of a brewing fifth wave of COVID-19 following a spike in new cases in schools since the beginning of the first term nearly two weeks ago.

According to latest statistics from the Health and Child Care ministry, schools in Matabeleland North and Masvingo provinces contributed 131 of the 350 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the country on Wednesday this week.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer Solwayo Ngwenya warned against complacency, saying the fifth wave could be more catastrophic than the previous waves.

"School are always super spreaders of the pandemic," Ngwenya said. "The Omicron variant was said to be mild, but highly transmissible. Unfortunately, Omicron has evolved to have three more variants which are BA1 and BA2 and yesterday they found another mutation of the BA2 variant.

"The BA2 is the one that has taken hold throughout the country. The variant that is highly transmissible. Its mutation has high mortality. So we are now going to face the fifth wave and the fifth wave has just started. The moment the authorities announced that the fourth wave had subsided, the fifth wave started brewing.

"Official data is showing that schools are under siege. The fifth wave will probably be more catastrophic than the fourth wave.  There would be widespread infections in a very short time not only in Zimbabwe but throughout the globe. But the situation is being faced by a very complacent population, which is very disastrous."

Government on Tuesday further relaxed COVID-19 restrictions and reopened the country's borders for public travel following a drop in new infections in the past few weeks.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Takavafira Zhou blamed government for the latest outbreak due to its failure to ensure that pupils were tested prior to the reopening of schools.

"One of our key variables for successful opening of schools has been our call for government prioritisation of health and safety of teachers, pupils and ancillary staff," he said.

"That the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education ordered the conglomeration of teachers, pupils and ancillary staff without any testing has already led to a quantum leap of COVID-19 cases in schools over the past two days, with more than 132 cases reported in primary schools in Masvingo and Matabeleland. COVID-19 pandemic is real just as the incapacitation of teachers. As PTUZ leaders, we cherish genuine feedback that comes from flag bearers of our incapacitation struggle in all the provinces. We also continue to liaise with our colleagues in Fozeu [Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Union] and the global community in order to find the best way forward."

Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe president Johannes Marisa said the rise in cases could be attributed to the increased COVID-19 testing facilities.

"It is only that there was a limited testing capacity which has now improved. When we have more testing facilities then we have more cases. However, due to the continued mutation of the variants, we can't rule out the possibility of the fifth wave of the pandemic very soon," Marisa said.

On Thursday, Zimbabwe recorded 385 new cases, pushing the cumulative figure to  232 598, while active cases were 2 892.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Covid, #Brewing, #Wave

Comments


Must Read

Grace Mugabe ally Sarah Mahoka dies in car crash

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

In full: ZEC statement responding to allegations of voters roll manipulation, rigging

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chebundo roped into Mnangagwa campaign squad

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Storm over CIO dabbling in by-elections processes

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zanu-PF rams on brickwall in Zambia

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

NPF gives up Kwekwe seat

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Military tightens screws on rogue soldiers

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Judge berated for 'incompetent order'

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mwonzora forked out ZW$2m for flopped rally

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

ZEC exposed over vote-rigging chicanery ahead of by-elections

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF factions sharpen knives as December congress beckons

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

5 teachers fined for operating unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chamisa's finest hour

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to bus thousands for Mugabe Day'

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

MPs echo US-dollar salary demands

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Blow for Esidakeni farm owners

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Woman launches 'no voter slip, no sex' campaign

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Dreams made and dreams shattered at West Nicholson's 'Entabeni yegolide'

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bosso express regret over Lulu statement

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Motorists resist Bulawayo's new parking fees

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Top billing homes sprout in western suburbs

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Biti's clerk spends weekend behind bars

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ex-Mines perm sec convicted of graft

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zec dismisses rigging claims

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mighty Warriors fall at home

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Court left in stitches over ZCC/ZRP uniform mix-up

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Coming in of Sakunda has made things difficult for us: Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Cassper Nyovest faces Naaq Musik in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Businesswoman in R2 million fraud

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

HIV positive former DeMbare star regrets not zipping up

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Woman accidentally sends lover indecent picture of another man

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chamisa condemns 'terrorist' cops

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF groups stampede to please Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Teachers trooping back to work after sack ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MRP official acquitted

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

No more mumbo-jumbo, Chamisa must announce either credible plan to stop Zanu PF rigging or boycott until reforms

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Heads roll over 'leaked' national voters' roll

11 hrs ago | 3047 Views

Govt hikes vehicle licensing fees by 100%

11 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Prisca Mupfumira judgment day set

11 hrs ago | 550 Views

Former Mines Permanent Secretary convicted of graft

11 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zimbabwe E-passport now in use

11 hrs ago | 1087 Views

One year of free trading in Africa calls for celebration despite teething problems

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe strikes diamond in Europe

12 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Primary School poisoning: Grade 4 pupil dies, two hospitalised

12 hrs ago | 661 Views

PHOTO: 3 Harare thieves nabbed

12 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Youthful Chinotimba boast of 45ha soya beans

12 hrs ago | 1241 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days