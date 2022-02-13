Latest News Editor's Choice


Man swindles residents in the name of charity

by Simbarashe Sithole
36 mins ago | Views
At least 31 residents of Usarama compound,pote store in Shamva were defrauded of their US$3 by a man who misrepresented them saying he owns a charity company.


Fredman Kuseka (32) appeared at Bindura magistrate  court on Thursday.

He was remanded in custody to February 24 by magistrate  Samantha Dhlamini.

The state alleged on January 18 the accussed misrepresented  to the residents that he owned a charity company called Emarates which donates food to the vulnerable and requested $3 each 31 complainants amounting $93 which he said was for transport and he went away.

On February 7 he came back to the same compound demanding cash to some of the residents who had not paid.

The residents became suspicious and filed a police report leading to his arrest.

Source - Byo24News

