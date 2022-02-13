Woman stabs hubby to death

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A furious Muzarabani woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death with a okapi knife in a domestic dispute.

The matter came to light at Guruve magistrates courts on Friday where Lackia Chirwa (22) appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing a murder charge.Chirwa was not asked to plead to the charge and was remanded in custody to February 25 before being advised to apply for bail at the High Court.Prosecutor Albert Charewa alleges on February 13 Chirwa and her late husband Promise Mukombe had a heated argument.The two started fighting and Chirwa pulled an okapi knife and fatally stabbed Mukombe on the stomach.Mukombe was rushed to St Albert's hospital where he was admitted and later died after a few hours.Chirwa was arrested and dragged to court.