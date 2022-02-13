Latest News Editor's Choice


Beitbridge border prepares to reopen

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE country's busiest border post, Beitbridge, is preparing to reopen soon following Tuesday's Cabinet decision for land borders to open for vaccinated travellers.

Authorities at the port of entry said they are awaiting the legal instruments to operationalise the directive.

Beitbridge regional immigration officer-in-charge (RIO) Mr Joshua Chibundu said: "We are ready to deal with any volume of traffic, and, currently, we are waiting for the standard operating procedures to be complete before the new regulations kick in.

"At the moment, its business as usual, the travellers are very cautious and we haven't had any issues with people being turned away for failing to qualify under the essential travellers' bracket.

"We are hopeful that soon we will have a clear position on what needs to be done, but, generally, everyone is ready to deliver in line with this mandate."

On average, 2 500 people are crossing Beitbridge Border Post daily and are being subjected to Covid-19 screening.

Before the pandemic, the border would handle at least 15 000 people
daily.

The figure would increase to 35 000 during peak periods.

Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director Dr Rudo Chikodzore said they will continue using tight screening and surveillance measures at ports of entry in line with set Covid-19 protocols.

Cabinet on Tuesday approved the opening of all land borders which had been closed to ordinary travellers for about 12 months.

Prior to the latest decision to reopen, only commercial cargo, diplomats and beneficiaries of special exemptions, including Zimbabweans with permits to live or work in other countries, were allowed to transit via land borders.

Source - The Sunday Mail

