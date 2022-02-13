'CCC is the next government' - declares Chamisa

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Highfield

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa has declared that his political party is the next government after the 2023 presidential elections.

Addressing thousands of his supporters at the Zimbabwe grounds today Chamisa said he if voted in power he will fix the economy and ensure that civil servants get a descent life."I am declaring today that CCC is the next government you the citizens have the power to put me in office not Mnangagwa give me the power today and l will change this economy immediately," bellowed Chamisa."Teachers need a descent life if they demonstrate the Mnangagwa regime claims they have been sent by Chamisa but the economy is not Chamisa economic hardships are pushing them to do so and as your leader I am solidly behind you."Chamisa took a jibe at Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe National Army who are currently wallowing in poverty."Gone is the time when police officers and soldiers go to work in lorries, give me power the country will flow my government will put digital policing not to go in streets with batton sticks soldiers will eat beef in their barracks hence CCC is the deal," he said.Chamisa further encouraged people to register to vote and crush ZANU PF in the looming March 26 by-election.