Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'CCC is the next government' - declares Chamisa

by Simbarashe Sithole in Highfield
4 hrs ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President  Nelson Chamisa has declared that his political party is the next government after the 2023 presidential  elections. 


Addressing thousands of his supporters at the  Zimbabwe grounds today Chamisa said he if voted in power he will fix the economy  and ensure that civil servants  get a descent life.

"I am declaring today that CCC is the next government  you the citizens have the power to put me in office not Mnangagwa give me the power today and l will change this economy  immediately," bellowed Chamisa.

"Teachers  need a descent life if they demonstrate  the Mnangagwa regime claims they have been sent by Chamisa but the economy  is not Chamisa economic hardships are pushing them to do so and as your leader I am solidly behind you."

Chamisa took a jibe at Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe National Army who are currently  wallowing in poverty.

"Gone is the time when police officers and soldiers go to work in lorries, give me power the country will flow my government  will put digital policing not to go in streets with batton sticks soldiers will eat beef in their barracks hence CCC is the deal," he said.

Chamisa further encouraged  people to register  to vote and crush ZANU PF in the looming March 26 by-election.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

REVEALED: America panics over ZANU PF...funds #OperationDudula

2 hrs ago | 1436 Views

'Mnangagwa is overrated' as Tsenengamu endorses Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 2771 Views

Chamisa floods Harare as Mnangagwa heads East

10 hrs ago | 4392 Views

Mwonzora flops again in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 3253 Views

Chamisa 'resurgence' ‘spooks jittery' Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Mnangagwa sued over companies

10 hrs ago | 806 Views

Mujuru, daughter in bitter wrangle

10 hrs ago | 691 Views

Mwonzora wants to be praised for meeting Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Police 'tortured' CCC activists

10 hrs ago | 254 Views

Outrage over school uniform prices

10 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

10 hrs ago | 176 Views

MPs demand full corporate tax disclosures

10 hrs ago | 90 Views

Borders await legal instruments to re-open

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zanu-PF candidate reveals opposition's voter registration scam

10 hrs ago | 359 Views

CCC has nothing to offer, claims Chebundo

10 hrs ago | 271 Views

The Transfer of Title Deeds 101

10 hrs ago | 204 Views

Jabulani Sibanda calls for revitalisation of local industries

10 hrs ago | 235 Views

Tich Mataz speaks on rise, deportation from SA

10 hrs ago | 975 Views

Bosso back home, in need of at least a goal!

10 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa is changing the game

10 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zanu-PF unmoved by CCC

10 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa must sleep with one eye open

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zacc salvages US$1m property in SA

10 hrs ago | 186 Views

Major strides in road rehabilitation

10 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Youth Day commemorations

10 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe to decentralise e-passports

10 hrs ago | 203 Views

George Soros' rant, anti-Chinese movement in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

Beitbridge border prepares to reopen

10 hrs ago | 82 Views

Woman stabs hubby to death

19 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Man swindles residents in the name of charity

19 hrs ago | 642 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days