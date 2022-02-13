'Mnangagwa is overrated' as Tsenengamu endorses Chamisa

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Highfield

Former ZANU PF youth league political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa while endorsing Citizens Coaliation for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa at the CCC star rally in Harare today.

Tsenengamu who was among the guests at Chamisa's rally was given a chance to speak by Chamisa and he denounced Mnangagwa before admitting that Chamisa was the people's favourite."I would like to tell you that baba two(Mnangagwa) is overrated l worked with him of late we thought Mugabe was corrput and bad but we realized after endorsing Mnangagwa that he was worse than Mugabe hence we are here to support President Chamisa because he is way ahead of us in opposition parties," Tsenengamu said amid thunderous cheering.Chamisa also called the late MDC founder Morgan Tsvangirai's son Richard who remained with Chamisa's party after the new formation."I did not impose my self as the leader of opposition l was endorsed by Tsvangirai and he told me to lead people to Canaan and today we have his son who is moving with us in this yellow party Richard come foward," Chamisa said.When Richard came to the podium he urged people to vote for Chamisa since the economy was collapsing."Our economy is so pathetic look at the education system, transport and other sectors it is not fashionable to be here but we believe President Chamisa can redeem the collapsing economy," Tsvangirai said.However, Chamisa did not take long to address his people as he said the party's ideology is still being worked on and soon they will tell the people their road map.