'Mnangagwa is overrated' as Tsenengamu endorses Chamisa

by Simbarashe Sithole in Highfield
4 hrs ago | Views
Former ZANU PF youth league political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has blasted President  Emmerson Mnangagwa while endorsing Citizens Coaliation for Change (CCC) President  Nelson Chamisa at the CCC star rally in Harare today.


Tsenengamu who was among the guests at Chamisa's rally was given a chance to speak by Chamisa and he denounced Mnangagwa before admitting that Chamisa was the people's  favourite.

"I would like to tell you that baba two(Mnangagwa) is overrated  l worked with him of late we thought  Mugabe was corrput and bad but we realized after endorsing Mnangagwa  that he was worse than Mugabe hence we are here to support President  Chamisa because he is way ahead of us in opposition  parties," Tsenengamu said amid thunderous cheering.

Chamisa also called the late MDC founder Morgan  Tsvangirai's son Richard who remained with Chamisa's party after the new formation.

"I did not impose my self as the leader of opposition  l was endorsed by Tsvangirai and he told me to lead people to Canaan and today we have his son who is moving with us in this yellow party Richard come foward," Chamisa said.

When Richard came to the podium he urged people to vote for Chamisa since the economy  was collapsing. 

"Our economy  is so pathetic look at the education system, transport and other sectors  it is not fashionable to be here but we believe President  Chamisa can redeem the collapsing economy," Tsvangirai said.

However, Chamisa did not take long to address his people as he said the party's ideology  is still being worked on and soon they will tell the people their road map.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days