WATCH: Chimbetu joins Chamisa

by Simbarashe Sithole in Highfield
1 hr ago | Views
Dendera musician Tryson Chimbetu has endorsed Citizens Coaliation for Change leader Nelson Chamisa  and performed  at his star rally in Harare today.




Chimbetu made people jump after playing his haisati yapinda bonus song.

Chamisa's executive  joined the dance floor  after seeing the crowd responding.

Tryson joins a few brave musicians  who have publicly endorsed the opposition. 

Ricky fire and judgement yard were part of the entertainment crew at the rally.

Source - Byo24News
