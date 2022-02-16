WATCH: Chimbetu joins Chamisa

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Highfield

Dendera musician Tryson Chimbetu has endorsed Citizens Coaliation for Change leader Nelson Chamisa and performed at his star rally in Harare today.

Chimbetu made people jump after playing his haisati yapinda bonus song.Chamisa's executive joined the dance floor after seeing the crowd responding.Tryson joins a few brave musicians who have publicly endorsed the opposition.Ricky fire and judgement yard were part of the entertainment crew at the rally.