Riot police beat up O level Examination makers

by Simbarashe Sithole
5 hrs ago | Views
Citizen Coaliation for Change (CCC)  official Job Sikhala has claimed that riot police has been  deployed today  to beat up O level Examination  markers at MIdlands State University who are protesting over unpaid allowances.


He further claimed that the same incident is reported  at Mutare poly in Manicalamd.

"Riot police has been deployed to beat up 'O' level Examination  markers at MSU campus after their 20 000rtgs allowances has not been paid.

The same is being reported at Mutare Poly where other markers from Manicaland are based.

Why dont the riot police mark the Exams themselves," Sikhala said via Twitter.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) has urged its members to return to work tomorrow ahead of a government deadline for them to stop their job action or risk being fired, but other unions resolved to soldier on until their salary demands were met.

CCC President  Nelson Chamisa  promised to give civil servants descent incentiaves when voted in power chief among them teachers.

Source - Byo24News

