Chamisa's critical foot soldier survives near-fatal hit-and-run accident

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's political activist Makomborero Haruzivishe, who spent 11 months in jail for fighting Zanu PF, survived a near-fatal hit-and-run accident yesterday while coming from main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change's rally in Highfield, Harare, addressed by Nelson Chamisa.

Haruzivishe told The NewsHawks that they were hit by an unidentified car that drove away, leaving some of the passengers seriously injured. Photos, too graphic for Twitter, show one passenger injured and bleeding profusely after the suspicious accident.

"We were coming from the rally yesterday and had entered the Harare city centre when a car came driving fast from the blind side, hit us sideways, then amid the chaos drove away seconds after the hit-and-run," Haruzivishe said.
"People were seriously injured in the process."

Haruzivishe is one of Chamisa's fearless and critical foot soldiers bravely fighting the crumbling Zanu PF oppressive system at the moment.




Source - Byo24News

