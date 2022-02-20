Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bournemouth to open contract talks with Zemura

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ENGLISH Championship football club AFC Bournemouth are set to resume contract talks with Jordan Zemura towards the end of the season after the negotiations were put on hold in December.

The two parties held initial talks from October about the future of the Zimbabwean whose deal is expiring in June 2022.

However, the negotiations were suspended to avoid any distraction on the player's performances.

Zemura played every minute for Cherries in the Championship before suffering an ankle injury in a 2-0 victory at Reading which has kept him out of action.

The 22-year old left-back managed to reclaim his first-team berth when he returned to action in early January.

Bournemouth coach Scott Parker wants to retain the player and has already told the club's hierarchy to extend the contract of the Zimbabwean utility player.

Zemura labelled his trip to Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations as the "experience of a life-time", detailing his campaign with birth nation Zimbabwe and revealing his ambition to play at more international tournaments.

Currently enjoying a breakthrough season with Cherries, Zemura was called up to compete for Zimbabwe, where he helped the Warriors to their first win at the competition in 15 years.

It was a mixed tournament for Zimbabwe, with the side losing to eventual champions Senegal due to a last-minute Sadio Mane penalty.

After a creditable performance against Senegal there was frustration that Zimbabwe were unable to defeat minnows Malawi, who instead ran out 2-1 winners.

A decent win over Guinea ensured Zimbabwe would not leave the tournament empty handed, with Zemura believing the experience would serve as a platform for the young Zimbabwean squad. The 22-year-old said: "It was amazing. It was the experience of a lifetime.

"Just thankful to come through that with no injuries.

"Just to be part of that competition for the first time — my whole family are from Zimbabwe.

"Obviously they were all watching back home and to get our first win in 15 years in that competition was something to be really proud about.

"Obviously gutted to go out in the group stage, but for us I think it is something to build on.

"We've got a young team coming through, so hopefully many more things to celebrate.

"African Cup football is different, it's not like league football. It's competition so it's knock-out.

"If you don't win this game in the group, then your next two games you're under pressure.

"It was a different type of experience.

"I think it helped me massively to grow as a person, grow as a man and it's something I'll never forget. Hopefully I can experience many more."

After missing the first game with star-studded Senegal due to a Covid outbreak in Cherries' camp, Zemura told the Daily Echo that he was "gutted".

He continued: "I was gutted missing the first game against Senegal because obviously they have Sadio Mane and a few players that play in the big leagues.

"I was like ‘let me challenge myself."

"Because the Championship is probably the most relentless league but they have players that are the best in the world.

"So I really wanted to go out there."

Zemura did find himself up against another Liverpool star — with Zimbabwe getting one of Naby Keita and Guinea.


Source - Daily Echo/Soccer24

Comments


Must Read

'The people will decide Khupe's position in CCC' Spokesperson says

9 mins ago | 77 Views

Shock as Headman Nduku demands US$10 from accused persons

34 mins ago | 153 Views

Jonathan Moyo heaps praises on Julius Malema

43 mins ago | 413 Views

Kazembe Kazembe sued for ZWL6.2 million over #ShutdownZimbabwe protests

1 hr ago | 339 Views

ESIDAKENI FARM: Obert Mpofu defeats Sipho Malunga in court

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mnangagwa's 'second Republic' as scandal-prone as Mugabe's govt

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

Chamisa backed by Tsenengamu

3 hrs ago | 740 Views

Grace Mugabe makes rare public appearance

3 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Chamisa says Khupe can join CCC as an ordinary member

5 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Zanu-PF betrays Mahoka denying hero status, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Zimbabwe is a military state, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Mnangagwa mocks Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 806 Views

Chamisa embraces MUgabe's land reform programme?

5 hrs ago | 690 Views

Govt to revive civil servants' loan facility

5 hrs ago | 575 Views

UZ employees down tools

5 hrs ago | 677 Views

Father, son kill mentally-challenged man for stealing isitshwala

5 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF demands opening of industries

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

EU maintains Zimbabwe sanctions, lifts sanctions on Chiwenga, Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa's CCC

5 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chombo grilled over poor service delivery in cities

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimsec markers down tools

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Home Affairs ministry must address IDs bottlenecks

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZEC losing credibility to supervise any kind of election

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Money changers a product of misgovernance

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bosso lacking confidence, composure

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Misa blasts internet slowdown during Chamisa's rally

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bogus prophet nabbed for extortion

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Don't blame money changers, launderers'

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

Binga villagers perform rituals to scare off animals

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mwonzora's councillor speaks on fainting over loss

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimbabwe still at war, says Muzorewa

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mnangagwa wants media to use indigenous languages

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

NRZ, DRC seal wagons refurbishment deal

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Caps misfire, AGAIN!

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Igcokama LikaMthwakazi readies second album

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa ready to deal with Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

From Zimbabwean soccer star to taxi driver

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Masuka Chieftaincy restored after 71 years

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Pomp, fanfare at National Youth Day festivities

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Khami Prison escapee recaptured

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa takes a dig at ZIFA board

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Ex-US soldier nabbed over gun possession in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

Chamisa's critical foot soldier survives near-fatal hit-and-run accident

12 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Welshman Ncube diagnosed with a kidney infection

12 hrs ago | 1544 Views

BREAKING: 20 Zimbabweans among CIT suspects involved in deadly shootout with SA police

12 hrs ago | 2077 Views

ZANU PF regime a pathetic victim of its own delusional thinking and propaganda

17 hrs ago | 1309 Views

ZBC has historically always been tool of oppression which never spoke for suffering majority

17 hrs ago | 791 Views

Riot police beat up O level Examination makers

20 hrs ago | 3368 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days