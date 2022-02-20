Khami Prison escapee recaptured

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) captured a convict that escaped from Khami Prison on Saturday.Jabson Shone was tracked down and captured by ZPCS' special tactics officers along 5th Avenue on Sunday afternoon.ZPCS national spokesperson Chief Superintendent Meya Khanyezi described Shone as a dangerous inmate."We were unsettled when we realised that he was missing. He is a very dangerous man who cannot be interacting with civilians before proper rehabilitation."As ZPCS, we remain dedicated to protecting the public and make sure that inmates don't disturb daily businesses and we will continue to hunt down anyone who thinks they can undermine the law by escaping from prison," said Chief Sup Khanyezi.Shone (41) is serving 52 years in prison for four counts of armed robbery and murder after being convicted by a Beitbridge magistrate in 2019."Our special tactics officers captured the inmate after he was found loitering around the market along 5th Avenue where he was interacting with civilians. He had changed from his uniform into plain clothes as if he was someone going about his business."Let this be a warning to every inmate and those who will become inmates that as ZPCS, we are determined to make sure that all prisoners serve their terms in full and we will not tolerate anyone trying to undermine our job by disturbing our duties," said Chief Sup Khanyezi.