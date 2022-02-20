Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pomp, fanfare at National Youth Day festivities

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Thousands of youths from the country's 10 provinces yesterday gathered at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square in Harare to commemorate National Youth Day, running under the theme: "Alleviating substance and drug abuse by the youth".

Guest of honour President Mnangagwa took the opportunity to launch the National Anti-Drug and Substance Abuse Campaign.

The event, which was also attended by students from tertiary institutions, opened at the City Sports Centre where the President launched the Presidential Youth Clean-Up Campaign before the programme moved to the RGM Square.

Upon arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square, President Mnangagwa, accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Zanu-PF Second Secretary Kembo Mohadi, first toured exhibitions that had been set-up by organisations which included CID Drugs and Narcotics, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe and the Environmental Management Agency.

President Mnangagwa then moved to the main venue and his entrance saw the thousands of youths present chanting the popular slogan "ED Pfee".

The President responded by moving around the venue greeting the expectant youths who were showing eagerness to meet the country's leader.

The official programme started with the introduction of Cabinet Ministers, as well as senior Government officials who were present.

In line with the theme of the commemorations, a major highlight of the event was when three youths who are former drug and substance abusers gave testimonials of their struggle to live free from drug and substance abuse.

Kumbirai Dhliwayo, a former alcoholic, narrated how he started drinking at the age of 13 until he managed to quit five years ago.

"I got to a point where I was sharing a pair of jeans with my cousin after we had sold all our clothes," he said.

"So, when my cousin went out drinking, I had to be at home because I had nothing to put on and would only go out after he came back and gave me the pair of jeans so that I could also go out to drink."

Dhliwayo revealed that he slept with more than 250 women during his days of alcoholism, a revelation which he said should help many others who might find themselves in a situation like the one he was in.

Another former drug and substance abuser, Kudakwashe Madzima from Mbare, also narrated his story.

"I started abusing bronclear, mbanje and musombodhiya in 2003, but the life I was living was not good as it ended up making my face and legs to swell," he said. "I only managed to quit after I was admitted for two to three months in a drug rehabilitation centre in Polokwane, South Africa."

Madzima urged members of society not to treat drug and substance abusers as outcasts, but help them so that they can be able to quit and live a normal life.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa said in order to combat the scourge of drug and substance abuse, Government had put in place an Inter-Ministerial Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse.

"Over and above this, a National Drug Abuse Fund has been established in the 2022 National Budget," he said. "In addition, a multi-sectoral approach has been deployed by various stakeholders towards complementing Government efforts in the fight against drug and substance abuse by the youth.

"Ultimately, you as the youth must take responsibility to fight, resist and reject drug and substance abuse."

After conclusion of the main programme, the youths were treated to entertainment from artisets who included South African Amapiano artist Young Stunna, Roki, DJ Fantan, Ras Caleb, Enzo Ishall and many other Zimdancehall artistes.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Youth, #Days

Comments


Must Read

'The people will decide Khupe's position in CCC' Spokesperson says

9 mins ago | 82 Views

Shock as Headman Nduku demands US$10 from accused persons

34 mins ago | 157 Views

Jonathan Moyo heaps praises on Julius Malema

44 mins ago | 417 Views

Kazembe Kazembe sued for ZWL6.2 million over #ShutdownZimbabwe protests

1 hr ago | 340 Views

ESIDAKENI FARM: Obert Mpofu defeats Sipho Malunga in court

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mnangagwa's 'second Republic' as scandal-prone as Mugabe's govt

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

Chamisa backed by Tsenengamu

3 hrs ago | 741 Views

Grace Mugabe makes rare public appearance

3 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Chamisa says Khupe can join CCC as an ordinary member

5 hrs ago | 2218 Views

Zanu-PF betrays Mahoka denying hero status, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Zimbabwe is a military state, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2359 Views

Mnangagwa mocks Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 806 Views

Chamisa embraces MUgabe's land reform programme?

5 hrs ago | 690 Views

Govt to revive civil servants' loan facility

5 hrs ago | 577 Views

UZ employees down tools

5 hrs ago | 677 Views

Father, son kill mentally-challenged man for stealing isitshwala

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zanu-PF demands opening of industries

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

EU maintains Zimbabwe sanctions, lifts sanctions on Chiwenga, Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa's CCC

5 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chombo grilled over poor service delivery in cities

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimsec markers down tools

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Home Affairs ministry must address IDs bottlenecks

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZEC losing credibility to supervise any kind of election

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Money changers a product of misgovernance

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bosso lacking confidence, composure

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Misa blasts internet slowdown during Chamisa's rally

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bogus prophet nabbed for extortion

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Don't blame money changers, launderers'

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

Binga villagers perform rituals to scare off animals

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mwonzora's councillor speaks on fainting over loss

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe still at war, says Muzorewa

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mnangagwa wants media to use indigenous languages

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

NRZ, DRC seal wagons refurbishment deal

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Caps misfire, AGAIN!

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Igcokama LikaMthwakazi readies second album

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa ready to deal with Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

From Zimbabwean soccer star to taxi driver

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Masuka Chieftaincy restored after 71 years

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Khami Prison escapee recaptured

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa takes a dig at ZIFA board

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Ex-US soldier nabbed over gun possession in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

Bournemouth to open contract talks with Zemura

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chamisa's critical foot soldier survives near-fatal hit-and-run accident

12 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Welshman Ncube diagnosed with a kidney infection

12 hrs ago | 1545 Views

BREAKING: 20 Zimbabweans among CIT suspects involved in deadly shootout with SA police

12 hrs ago | 2077 Views

ZANU PF regime a pathetic victim of its own delusional thinking and propaganda

17 hrs ago | 1310 Views

ZBC has historically always been tool of oppression which never spoke for suffering majority

17 hrs ago | 791 Views

Riot police beat up O level Examination makers

20 hrs ago | 3368 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days