Masuka Chieftaincy restored after 71 years

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
When the late Chief Mafini Masuka of Gokwe South became radical, denouncing and confronting the white colonial regime in 1951, he immediately suffered retribution and was stripped of his chieftaincy.

His demotion to a headman by the settler regime did not dampen his spirits, but continued to be critical of the injustices perpetrated by the oppressive system, because for him, a Chief is not appointed but "anointed".

And some 71 years down the line, it was all jubilation as the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa reinstated the Masuka Chieftaincy recently.

Mr Mafini Rikonda (54), was installed as the new Chief Masuka, to correct the 71-year-old injustice.

For years, the Masuka family and community at large yearned for justice to be restored, approaching and engaging the previous Government, but without meaningful success.

The Second Republic, it being a listening Government, rewound the hands of time and finally, the Masuka family and the community of Gokwe South got back what rightfully belongs to them.

Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Mariam Chombo, and the Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Larry Mavima, presided over the colourful ceremony where an array of traditional displays and dishes summed up the excitement of a community reclaiming long lost dignity.

The event was also punctuated by a rare blend of African traditional attire and rituals, with snippets of traditional dance displays that identified the Masuka community.

Mr Benjamin Rikonda, the family spokesperson, said the family and the community were happy with the Government's decision to reinstate the chieftainship.

"We are very happy that the Second Republic was very considerate and heeded our request, which has a history dating back to 1951," he said. "We are relieved that finally, our dignity has been restored.

"When we finally got the green light to select the Chief from our family side, we took a lot into consideration. My father was the natural Chief to take over, but we realised his old age and his health and decided to settle for Mr Rikonda.

"He might not be the eldest, but his leadership qualities have always been there since his days in school. We believe we have settled for a Chief who will serve the people in a fair manner."

Deputy Minister Chombo said the Second Republic was cognisant of history, adding that traditional leaders were integral in community development activities.

"As Government, it is thus our hope that the new Chief will lead in the development of the society through proper application of the traditional law while observing the national constitution," she said. "It is also our hope that those he leads will take care of the environment as well. On our part, we promise to capacitate you to carry out your duties well."

Minister Mavima said it was a historical event to have a traditional leader, who stripped of his powers during the colonial era, to have them back."It gives us pleasure to witness such an event as it gives dignity to the community. This goes on to show that we have a Government that respects and cares about the past," he said.

Source - The Herald

