Bogus prophet nabbed for extortion

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
A 33-YEAR-OLD fake prophet last week appeared before Harare magistrate Munashe Chibanda charged with extorting his victim US$750 threatening to cause the death of her daughter.

Wilbert Mbambai was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

It is alleged that on January 6 at around midday in Kuwadzana 3, Mbambai purported to be a prophet and performed "spiritual work" on the complainant and her daughter.

He then charged US$750 and threatened that he would kill her daughter if she failed to pay the money.

Mbambai and his accomplice, who is still at large, also demanded a laptop, 55-inch television set, and a generator from the complainant until she raised the amount owed.

The complainant then reported the matter to the police, leading to Mbambai's arrest.

Zvikomborero Mupasa represented the State.

Source - Newsday ZImbabwe

