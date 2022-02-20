News / National
Bogus prophet nabbed for extortion
A 33-YEAR-OLD fake prophet last week appeared before Harare magistrate Munashe Chibanda charged with extorting his victim US$750 threatening to cause the death of her daughter.
Wilbert Mbambai was remanded in custody to today for bail application.
It is alleged that on January 6 at around midday in Kuwadzana 3, Mbambai purported to be a prophet and performed "spiritual work" on the complainant and her daughter.
He then charged US$750 and threatened that he would kill her daughter if she failed to pay the money.
Mbambai and his accomplice, who is still at large, also demanded a laptop, 55-inch television set, and a generator from the complainant until she raised the amount owed.
The complainant then reported the matter to the police, leading to Mbambai's arrest.
Zvikomborero Mupasa represented the State.
Source - Newsday ZImbabwe