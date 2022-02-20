Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso lacking confidence, composure

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla "Lulu" Mpofu has indicated that he needs to instil confidence and composure into his strikers, attributes that he says were lacking when they beat WhaWha at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday.

The Bulawayo giants beat the prison officers 2-0 courtesy of a brace by vice-captain Nqobizitha Musuku, who scored from set-pieces in the first half as Highlanders won their first game of the season.

In the first three games, they lost two and drew one and had not scored a single goal, with Masuku's Sunday goals being the only ones in the Bosso bag.

Highlanders brought in Stanley Ngala and utility player Rahman Kutsanzira with the hope of getting those goals, but despite the win, the strikers wasted a number of opportunities and would have scored more against an out-of-sorts WhaWha.

"I will give my strikers the benefit of doubt. It is about composure and confidence, but it's a plus that we are getting into those areas and that is why we are missing those opportunities. I think it is about going back to the training ground and doing a lot of repetitions. I think they will come right," Mpofu said.

"Stanley (Ngala) could have scored one or two. Lynoth (Chikuhwa) came in and got an opportunity, but again, I talked about confidence and composure and we will work on those aspects going forward."

The Bulawayo giants' gaffer said his strategy on Sunday was centred around striker Ray Lunga, who got a knock early in the first half and was replaced by Chikuhwa.

"I think we will even get better going forward. Stanley and Rah (Rahman Kutsanzira) came in and they did pretty well, but again, in terms of strategy and game plan, I was hurt when Ray (Lunga) got injured because he was my trump card and was going to cause a lot of problems but we had to make an early substitution. But I am happy with the three points. We hope to collect another set of three points in our next game," he said.

They play Bulawayo City in their next game back at Barbourfields Stadium at the weekend.

Source - Newsday ZImbabwe

