ESIDAKENI FARM: Obert Mpofu defeats Sipho Malunga in court

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Matebeleland North ZANU PF political heavyweight and National Secretary for Administration Dr. Obert Mpofu has floored Sipho Malunga and his partners in the courts of law.George Soros employee and human rights defender Siphosami Malunga and his partners suffered an embarrassing defeat after the Bulawayo High Court dismissed their urgent court application which sought to evict Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu from Kershelmar Farm, also known as Esidakeni, in Nyamandlovu district.Malunga, Zephaniah Dhlamini and Charles Moyo, who are shareholders of Kershelmar Farms, wanted a court order barring Mpofu from interfering with their farming operations. Their application was thin on facts and they sensationalized their case in the media.Justice Evangelista Kabasa ruled that the application was not urgent."It is a discretion the court has to exercise judiciously. I am of the considered view that a case for urgency has not been made in casu (in this case). I, therefore, decline to exercise my discretion in favour of the applicant. The respondents have asked for punitive costs. There is nothing the applicants have done which deserves censure by an award of punitive costs," Justice Kabasa ruled.Sipho Malunga and his associates have taken to social media to vilify Obert Mpofu and those who are beneficiaries of the land reform program. The trio have failed to provide proof that they bought the farm in 2017 as they have claimed.