Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kazembe Kazembe sued for ZWL6.2 million over #ShutdownZimbabwe protests

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga have been taken to court in their official capacities by one Pardon Chitongo who was shot during January 2019 #ShutdownZimbabwe protests.

The pair are on trial in a case in which the 25-year-old Epworth resident Chitongo is suing them for ZWL6.2 million as damages after he was shot by police officers on 14 January 2019.

According to his lawyers, Chitongo was standing outside his uncle's house when police officers recklessly and indiscriminately started shooting towards him, ostensibly to target some protestors during the protests. Chitongo had not been protesting and was simply caught in the cross-fire.

He was hit by a bullet which pierced through his arm and penetrated through his body, coming out on the other side of his body and hitting the other arm. As a result of the grave nature of his injuries, he had to undergo an operation to remove one of his kidneys and has suffered permanent damage to his spinal cord.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights are representing Chitongo.




Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

'The people will decide Khupe's position in CCC' Spokesperson says

10 mins ago | 89 Views

Shock as Headman Nduku demands US$10 from accused persons

36 mins ago | 160 Views

Jonathan Moyo heaps praises on Julius Malema

45 mins ago | 422 Views

ESIDAKENI FARM: Obert Mpofu defeats Sipho Malunga in court

2 hrs ago | 507 Views

Mnangagwa's 'second Republic' as scandal-prone as Mugabe's govt

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

Chamisa backed by Tsenengamu

3 hrs ago | 743 Views

Grace Mugabe makes rare public appearance

3 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Chamisa says Khupe can join CCC as an ordinary member

5 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Zanu-PF betrays Mahoka denying hero status, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Zimbabwe is a military state, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2371 Views

Mnangagwa mocks Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 809 Views

Chamisa embraces MUgabe's land reform programme?

5 hrs ago | 690 Views

Govt to revive civil servants' loan facility

5 hrs ago | 578 Views

UZ employees down tools

5 hrs ago | 679 Views

Father, son kill mentally-challenged man for stealing isitshwala

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zanu-PF demands opening of industries

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

EU maintains Zimbabwe sanctions, lifts sanctions on Chiwenga, Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa's CCC

5 hrs ago | 528 Views

Chombo grilled over poor service delivery in cities

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimsec markers down tools

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Home Affairs ministry must address IDs bottlenecks

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZEC losing credibility to supervise any kind of election

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Money changers a product of misgovernance

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bosso lacking confidence, composure

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Misa blasts internet slowdown during Chamisa's rally

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Bogus prophet nabbed for extortion

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Don't blame money changers, launderers'

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

Binga villagers perform rituals to scare off animals

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mwonzora's councillor speaks on fainting over loss

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe still at war, says Muzorewa

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mnangagwa wants media to use indigenous languages

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

NRZ, DRC seal wagons refurbishment deal

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Caps misfire, AGAIN!

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Igcokama LikaMthwakazi readies second album

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa ready to deal with Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

From Zimbabwean soccer star to taxi driver

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Masuka Chieftaincy restored after 71 years

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Pomp, fanfare at National Youth Day festivities

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Khami Prison escapee recaptured

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa takes a dig at ZIFA board

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Ex-US soldier nabbed over gun possession in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Bournemouth to open contract talks with Zemura

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chamisa's critical foot soldier survives near-fatal hit-and-run accident

12 hrs ago | 2213 Views

Welshman Ncube diagnosed with a kidney infection

12 hrs ago | 1545 Views

BREAKING: 20 Zimbabweans among CIT suspects involved in deadly shootout with SA police

12 hrs ago | 2080 Views

ZANU PF regime a pathetic victim of its own delusional thinking and propaganda

17 hrs ago | 1312 Views

ZBC has historically always been tool of oppression which never spoke for suffering majority

17 hrs ago | 791 Views

Riot police beat up O level Examination makers

20 hrs ago | 3368 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days