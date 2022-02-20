Jonathan Moyo heaps praises on Julius Malema

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

We all like @Julius_S_Malema and by "we" I mean us Africans. I wish we had a politician like him in Zim, on both sides of the aisle or across the political divide. I hope he'll stay the course to be the President of South Africa some day, that would be a glorious day for Africa! pic.twitter.com/RDWwFgWfsf — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 22, 2022

Exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo has heaped praises on South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters leader Sello Julius Malema.Moyo was commenting on a video clip of Malema's court case where he is being accused of perpetuating racism through singing the Kill the Boer song.When the lawyer of the applicant Afriforum asked Malema if he would condemn the murder of white, Indian or black people, Malema he is willing to condemn murder and not the murder of a particular race.Said Moyo, "We all like Julius Malema, and by "we" I mean us Africans. I wish we had a politician like him in Zim, on both sides of the aisle or across the political divide. I hope he'll stay the course to be the President of South Africa someday that would be a glorious day for Africa!"Malema has maintained that his party is promoting the idea of the United States of Africa.