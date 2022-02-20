Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Zim Community in South Africa declares war on crime

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean Community in South Africa has condemned the criminal acts that are happening in South Africa allegedly by some elements in the migrant community.

A declaration of war against crime was made on Tuesday by Zim Community Chairperson and Africa Diaspora Forum Acting Executive Director Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena.

Mabhena made the call after twenty Zimbabweans were alleged to be party a high-level criminal syndicate that was busted by police officers in Johannesburg as they were on a mission to do a cash heist. The gang included 4 South Africans and 1 Botswana citizen.

Said Mabhena, "We are calling those from migrant communities who are involved in crime to desist from doing such, we are calling on law enforcement agents to deal harshly with those that are found to have committed a criminal offense in South Africa."

Mabhena urged all migrants to work with police officers in busting crime and criminal syndicates through working with the Community Policing Forum.

Watch the video below:





Source - Byo24News

