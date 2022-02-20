ZANU PF youths divided over tshirts

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

ZANU PF youths in Mashonaland Central province are now divided over shortage of national youth day tshirts.

The province yesterday got 700 tshirts out of the expected 3000 an insider has saidYouths in Mashonaland Central who were bussed to the event were all anticipating to get tshirts and took their provincial leadership Head-on.Provincial youth member Tsungie Makumbe bursted and told youths to get tshirts from President Emmerson Mnangagwa and not the provincial leadership."Why are u bothering us go and get tshirts from President Mnangagwa," he shouted.Youths who spoke to Bulawayo24.com castigated Makumbe for his utterance."We are not happy a provincial member is supposed to be disciplined we were told that we were all going to get tshirts but when we arrived youths from Mount Darwin benefited more than other seven districts of the province," lamented one youth member.Mashonaland Central youth leader Emmerson Raradza refused to comment.However, president Mnangagwa urged youths to shun drugs and promised to deal with drug peddlers.