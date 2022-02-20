'Deport all foreigners en masse' Ramaphosa told

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

South Africans have shown Ubuntu to all Migrants regardless of nationality. We have lived with them for many decades & quietly peacefully and amicably. That's is why our grandmothers would talk about Amazinzimbane a word from Zanzibaris, the Muslim African who migrated in the early 20th century & made a good living in KZN, that is why our grandmothers would talk about amaNyasa, the Malawian immigrants who mostly worked in Mines. Those that stayed still made a good life for themselves and some of the best tailors in Pretoria & Johannesburg are still Malawians from the root.



It doesn't matter whether Government & prepaid media call us Xenophobic, we are on the Ground daily engaging South Africans from different Areas. The things they say to us are Very beyond "Shocking", but their main concerns is Always Illegal Immigrants!#Rosettenville — Kwena Molekwa🇿🇦 (@Ruraltarain) February 22, 2022





None of these people were hated, there was mutual respect & there was reciprocated Goodwill. indeed if you want to know how South Africans are, you need to look no further in what today the media, government officials are portraying, if South Africans were “Xeno-, Afro” or any other phobic none of these people would have ever been integrated into our communities throughout South Africa.



Our young boys chill in street corners before graduating to crime if not falling for the drug trap!



young girls are forced to open their legs to old men for jobs.



All of this while "illegal" foreigners are "illegally" occupying the low hanging fruits of our SA economy #ourjobs pic.twitter.com/9Aj1cGELE9— nhlanhlalux (@nhlanhla_lux_) February 22, 2022





Today the mass Immigration seen in South Africa is the reason why South Africans are crying and concerned. What happened yesterday in Rosetenville is another eye-opener, following the Gqeberha violence on hardworking South African taxi owners, not forgetting the 7 women killed in Seshego & 12 year old who was fed drugs & raped in Pretoria, many more horrific events throughout the country.



I was invited by the American Embassy today to address Diplomats on various issues like Crime, Foreign Policy, BRICS, Land etc. The PA stance on immigration took centre stage. I was very clear that illegal immigrants should go home. I spoke abt the presence of Al Shabab in SA etc pic.twitter.com/mUiMBI0wTd — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) February 17, 2022



The Ministers are in denial & Ministers are out of touch with the lived realities of the people, & our Country's President is not concerned.



So far all South Africans have gotten are insults, name-calling, and disingenuous emotional blackmail.



We are calling on Government & the President to attend to this National Security threat imposed by illegal foreigners who can't be traced after committing crimes in the country. Mass deportations of all illegal foreigners are the solution. We can‘t document illegal foreigners as that would encourage more people to come to the country illegally, Protect & Prioritize South Africa.





