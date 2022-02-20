Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Deport all foreigners en masse' Ramaphosa told

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Extremist xenophobic group #PutSouthAfricaFirst has called upon South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa to initiate the deportation of undocumented immigrants in the neighboring country.

In a letter issued by the organization on Tuesday, the group's Secretary-General Kwena Molekwa South Africa should not document immigrants because it will encourage more foreigners to come to South Africa.

#PutSouthAfricaFirst has been working together with other extremist Afrophobic groups; Patriotic Alliance led by ex-convict Gayton Mckenzie and #OperationDudula led by Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini. The United States of America has been alleged to be funding the group in an effort to chase foreigners to go and destabilize governments led by Former Liberation Movements.

Read the full letter below:

South Africans have shown Ubuntu to all Migrants regardless of nationality. We have lived with them for many decades & quietly peacefully and amicably. That's is why our grandmothers would talk about Amazinzimbane a word from Zanzibaris, the Muslim African who migrated in the early 20th century & made a good living in KZN, that is why our grandmothers would talk about amaNyasa, the Malawian immigrants who mostly worked in Mines. Those that stayed still made a good life for themselves and some of the best tailors in Pretoria & Johannesburg are still Malawians from the root.


None of these people were hated, there was mutual respect & there was reciprocated Goodwill. indeed if you want to know how South Africans are, you need to look no further in what today the media, government officials are portraying, if South Africans were “Xeno-, Afro” or any other phobic none of these people would have ever been integrated into our communities throughout South Africa.


Today the mass Immigration seen in South Africa is the reason why South Africans are crying and concerned. What happened yesterday in Rosetenville is another eye-opener, following the Gqeberha violence on hardworking South African taxi owners, not forgetting the 7 women killed in Seshego & 12 year old who was fed drugs & raped in Pretoria, many more horrific events throughout the country.



The Ministers are in denial & Ministers are out of touch with the lived realities of the people, & our Country's President is not concerned.

So far all South Africans have gotten are insults, name-calling, and disingenuous emotional blackmail.

We are calling on Government & the President to attend to this National Security threat imposed by illegal foreigners who can't be traced after committing crimes in the country. Mass deportations of all illegal foreigners are the solution. We can‘t document illegal foreigners as that would encourage more people to come to the country illegally, Protect & Prioritize South Africa.





Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Gauteng bans renewal of licences for Zimbabweans with expired permits

1 hr ago | 928 Views

ZANU PF youths divided over tshirts

3 hrs ago | 1193 Views

WATCH: Zim Community in South Africa declares war on crime

5 hrs ago | 2009 Views

'The people will decide Khupe's position in CCC' Spokesperson says

5 hrs ago | 2628 Views

Shock as Headman Nduku demands US$10 from accused persons

6 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Jonathan Moyo heaps praises on Julius Malema

6 hrs ago | 2763 Views

Kazembe Kazembe sued for ZWL6.2 million over #ShutdownZimbabwe protests

6 hrs ago | 1008 Views

ESIDAKENI FARM: Obert Mpofu defeats Sipho Malunga in court

7 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Mnangagwa's 'second Republic' as scandal-prone as Mugabe's govt

8 hrs ago | 985 Views

Chamisa backed by Tsenengamu

8 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Grace Mugabe makes rare public appearance

8 hrs ago | 2371 Views

Chamisa says Khupe can join CCC as an ordinary member

10 hrs ago | 2826 Views

Zanu-PF betrays Mahoka denying hero status, says Mliswa

10 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Zimbabwe is a military state, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 3399 Views

Mnangagwa mocks Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Chamisa embraces MUgabe's land reform programme?

10 hrs ago | 975 Views

Govt to revive civil servants' loan facility

10 hrs ago | 831 Views

UZ employees down tools

10 hrs ago | 922 Views

Father, son kill mentally-challenged man for stealing isitshwala

10 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zanu-PF demands opening of industries

10 hrs ago | 459 Views

EU maintains Zimbabwe sanctions, lifts sanctions on Chiwenga, Grace Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa's CCC

10 hrs ago | 710 Views

Chombo grilled over poor service delivery in cities

10 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimsec markers down tools

10 hrs ago | 484 Views

Home Affairs ministry must address IDs bottlenecks

10 hrs ago | 163 Views

ZEC losing credibility to supervise any kind of election

10 hrs ago | 299 Views

Money changers a product of misgovernance

10 hrs ago | 339 Views

Bosso lacking confidence, composure

10 hrs ago | 174 Views

Misa blasts internet slowdown during Chamisa's rally

10 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bogus prophet nabbed for extortion

10 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Don't blame money changers, launderers'

10 hrs ago | 523 Views

Binga villagers perform rituals to scare off animals

10 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mwonzora's councillor speaks on fainting over loss

10 hrs ago | 739 Views

Zimbabwe still at war, says Muzorewa

10 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mnangagwa wants media to use indigenous languages

10 hrs ago | 82 Views

NRZ, DRC seal wagons refurbishment deal

10 hrs ago | 145 Views

Caps misfire, AGAIN!

10 hrs ago | 130 Views

Igcokama LikaMthwakazi readies second album

10 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa ready to deal with Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 160 Views

From Zimbabwean soccer star to taxi driver

10 hrs ago | 593 Views

Masuka Chieftaincy restored after 71 years

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Pomp, fanfare at National Youth Day festivities

10 hrs ago | 68 Views

Khami Prison escapee recaptured

10 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa takes a dig at ZIFA board

10 hrs ago | 207 Views

Ex-US soldier nabbed over gun possession in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 418 Views

Bournemouth to open contract talks with Zemura

10 hrs ago | 212 Views

Chamisa's critical foot soldier survives near-fatal hit-and-run accident

17 hrs ago | 2401 Views

Welshman Ncube diagnosed with a kidney infection

17 hrs ago | 1853 Views

BREAKING: 20 Zimbabweans among CIT suspects involved in deadly shootout with SA police

17 hrs ago | 2430 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days