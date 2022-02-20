PROPHECY: How Chamisa will win the 2023 elections

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Prophet Mundenda who is the founder of Embassy of God Ministries has given a prophecy that the CCC led by Nelson Chamisa will win the 2023 elections.In a video posted on Youtube Mendenda said God showed an unlike political party winning the elections. He added that saw soldiers being deployed to fight citizens but they ended up turning against those who deployed them.Watch the video below:Mundenda is said to have done his first miracle when praying over a barren woman for 7 years and she conceived.