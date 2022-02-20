Matibhiri buttered after being caught with someone's wife

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A daring Guruve man cheated death on valentine's day after he was caught in a married man's bedroom showering a married woman with gifts.

Tapfumanei Matibhiri (50) is lucky to be alive after he was buttered with a machete by Chance Chipengo who bursted him in his bedroom offering valentine gifts to his wife.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.I can confirm a case of attempted murder in Guruve where Matibhiri was severely assaulted with a machete and metal rod after he was caught in Chipengo's bedroom giving Patricia Kakora wife to the accused valentine gifts," Mundembe said.The police said Chipengo was restrained from further assaulting Matibhiri by his daughter.Matibhiri managed to escape and was rushed to Guruve hospital by a Good Samaritan where he was admitted.He managed to file a police report four days later and Chipengo has since gone into hiding.Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Chipengo and they have urged couples to be faithful to avoid conflicts in their homes.